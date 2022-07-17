Elon Musk's Secrets & Scandals: 10 Children With 3 Different Women, Mystery Lovers & Employee Lawsuits

Musk recently revealed he welcomed twins with former mystery woman Shivon Zilis in November 2021. The news broke after the parents filed paperwork to change the babies' names to have the tech entrepreneur's surname and their mother's last name as a part of their middle names.

Musk is also father to Griffin, Vivian Jenna, Kai, Saxon and Damian, with ex-wife, Justin Wilson. The couple had a sixth child, Nevada Alexander, who passed away at 10 weeks old. He shares shares, X Æ A-Xii and Exa Dark Sideræl, with his ex-partner Grimes.