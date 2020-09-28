Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood is revealing why she quit Twitter earlier this year. The TV star says she couldn’t tweet anything without tabloids running with it and turning her words into dramatic headlines.

“And it would be, like, ‘Evan Rachel Wood goes on a rant!’ or ‘Evan Rachel Wood attacks this person!” she told Variety. “Honestly, I think it’s one of the best decisions I ever made! Really.”

The HBO star added that she deactivated her account so that the headlines wouldn’t “distract” her from her work.

Wood is no stranger to controversy when it comes to the social media platform. Earlier this year, she created quite the firestorm when she pointed out on her now-deleted official Twitter account that the late Kobe Bryant had rape allegations against him.

“What has happened is tragic. I am heartbroken for Kobe’s family. He was a sports hero. He was also a rapist. And all of these truths can exist simultaneously,” she tweeted just mere hours after the basketball star died in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter.

Wood was referencing an incident that happened in 2003, in which a 19-year-old woman accused Bryant of choking and sexually assaulting her in a Colorado hotel room. Bryant was arrested and charged with sexual assault and false imprisonment at the time, but the criminal case was ultimately dropped when the accuser refused to testify.

The 33-year-old actress came under attack following her tweet. She tried to clarify what she meant by saying, “Beloveds, this was not a condemnation or a celebration. It was a reminder that everyone will have different feelings and there is room for us all to grieve together instead of fighting. Everyone has lost. Everyone will be triggered, so please show kindness and respect to all.”

Wood also made headlines in 2013, when she clapped back at the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) for forcing her to cut a sex scene — because her character had an orgasm — but left the violent scenes in the film untouched.

“The scene where the two main characters make ‘love’ was altered because someone felt that seeing a man give a woman oral sex made people ‘uncomfortable’ but the scenes in which people are murdered by having their heads blown off remained intact and unaltered,” she tweeted at the time.

She also pointed out that if her male counterpart in the film — Shia LeBeouf — had experienced the orgasm, the scene likely wouldn’t have been cut.

Wood told Variety that she has been using her break from social media to “enjoy quality time” with her 7-year-old son Jack — whom she shares with ex-husband Jamie Bell.

“I’m privileged, so I’m fine,” she told the outlet about her life during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “However, quarantining with a small child evens the playing field a little bit. It’s been a wonderful mixture of chaos and precious moments.”