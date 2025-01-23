Elon Musk Portrait Removed From German Science Museum Exhibit Amid Nazi Salute Controversy

The Deutsches Museum in Munich chose to cover a portrait of Musk displayed in an exhibit showcasing "visionaries of the past and future."

The exhibit also includes portraits of German space scientists, including: Max Valier, Erik Theodor Lässig and Hermann Oberth.

Ultimately, the museum said they had decided to cover the portrait of Musk because it is "problematic to glorify living figures." Musk is the only living person included in the exhibition.

A spokesperson for the museum released a statement saying that the nature of the exhibit's design meant it was difficult to react to current news events, and changes could only be made with considerable effort.

The museum added that the information for the exhibition was also several years old.