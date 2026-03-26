Politics Elon Musk Slammed by Conservative Commentator for 'Ever Increasing Misinformation' and 'Raging Antisemitism' on X Platform: 'It's Troubling' Source: mega; newsnation/youtube 'On a daily basis, accounts drop AI generated videos seeking to mislead people,' Erick Erickson wrote in a Substack post. Allie Fasanella March 26 2026, Published 6:11 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Conservative political commentator Erick Erickson is not a fan of X under Elon Musk's ownership. In a Substack post published on Thursday, March 26, the former Republican politician ranted about the social media platform taking a nose dive since the billionaire entrepreneur bought it in 2022. "Elon Musk took over Twitter, ridiculously changing its name to the single letter of the alphabet most associated with p----graphy," Erickson penned. "Adjusted the algorithm away from the Left’s preferences, but then opened the door to AI slop, ever-increasing misinformation, and raging antisemitism."

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Maybe being that concerned about Twitter ratios is not the sign of a healthy Christian witness. pic.twitter.com/pGnvhbkD7Z — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) March 26, 2026

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'Seeking Profit From Outrage'

Source: @ewerickson/instagram 'People who want to be informed are, instead, misled,' the former politician said.

The self-described "Christian broadcaster" continued, bringing up the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. "Tel Aviv has been leveled by Iran two dozen times in the past four weeks and anything that offends the Left is a genocide," he said. "Insanity runs rampant. People who want to be informed are, instead, misled." Erickson, 50, went on to claim that the site "has been exploited by monetized accounts seeking profit from outrage and by misinformation campaigns seeking to undermine a war effort against the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism."

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'There Is Something More Problematic'

Source: @ewerickson/instagram Erick Erickson is a Christian broadcaster and prior city council member in Macon, Ga.

The former CNN political contributor then remarked that "it's troubling" that many of the X users spouting drivel and hate are Christians. "As we advance to Holy Week, there is something more problematic. Many of the people advancing the nonsense, the antisemitism, the conspiracies, and the lies also chant 'Christ is King.' Because they are presumed to be on the 'right' side, those who know better stay silent," he declared. "Having influencers hold themselves out as Christians while advancing poisonous antisemitism, conspiracy theories, misinformation, and lies harms the Christian witness," Erickson continued.

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Source: mega; @candaceowens/youtube The Substack writer called out Candace Owens.

Erickson proceeded to reference fellow conservative commentator Candace Owens, who peddles conspiracy theories about late right-wing activist Charlie Kirk's September 2025 assassination, as well as a streamer known for for covering U.S. politics. "How can someone believe the Gospel shared by someone who believes Candace Owens’ conspiracy theory on Charlie Kirk?" the blogger wondered. "How can someone believe 'American Christian' Ethan Levins on the Gospel when he spreads disinformation online?"

'Twitter Is Its Own Special 'H---'

Source: Ethan Levins/youtube Ethan Levins is a former pro-Israel streamer.