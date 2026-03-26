Elon Musk Slammed by Conservative Commentator for 'Ever Increasing Misinformation' and 'Raging Antisemitism' on X Platform: 'It's Troubling'
March 26 2026, Published 6:11 p.m. ET
Conservative political commentator Erick Erickson is not a fan of X under Elon Musk's ownership.
In a Substack post published on Thursday, March 26, the former Republican politician ranted about the social media platform taking a nose dive since the billionaire entrepreneur bought it in 2022.
"Elon Musk took over Twitter, ridiculously changing its name to the single letter of the alphabet most associated with p----graphy," Erickson penned. "Adjusted the algorithm away from the Left’s preferences, but then opened the door to AI slop, ever-increasing misinformation, and raging antisemitism."
'Seeking Profit From Outrage'
The self-described "Christian broadcaster" continued, bringing up the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.
"Tel Aviv has been leveled by Iran two dozen times in the past four weeks and anything that offends the Left is a genocide," he said. "Insanity runs rampant. People who want to be informed are, instead, misled."
Erickson, 50, went on to claim that the site "has been exploited by monetized accounts seeking profit from outrage and by misinformation campaigns seeking to undermine a war effort against the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism."
'There Is Something More Problematic'
The former CNN political contributor then remarked that "it's troubling" that many of the X users spouting drivel and hate are Christians.
"As we advance to Holy Week, there is something more problematic. Many of the people advancing the nonsense, the antisemitism, the conspiracies, and the lies also chant 'Christ is King.' Because they are presumed to be on the 'right' side, those who know better stay silent," he declared.
"Having influencers hold themselves out as Christians while advancing poisonous antisemitism, conspiracy theories, misinformation, and lies harms the Christian witness," Erickson continued.
- 10 of Elon Musk's Biggest Controversies: 'Strange Comment' About Taylor Swift, Biden-Harris Assassination Statement and More
- Elon Musk's 'Hunger for Public Attention' Changed Him During the COVID-19 Pandemic, Podcaster Sam Harris Claims as He Details the Text Message That Ended Their Friendship
- Elon Musk's Baby Mama Ashley St. Clair Admits Tesla CEO Was 'Intoxicating' When They First Met as Tense Custody Battle Lingers
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Erickson proceeded to reference fellow conservative commentator Candace Owens, who peddles conspiracy theories about late right-wing activist Charlie Kirk's September 2025 assassination, as well as a streamer known for for covering U.S. politics.
"How can someone believe the Gospel shared by someone who believes Candace Owens’ conspiracy theory on Charlie Kirk?" the blogger wondered. "How can someone believe 'American Christian' Ethan Levins on the Gospel when he spreads disinformation online?"
'Twitter Is Its Own Special 'H---'
The former Macon, Ga., city council member added that "if a Christian truly believes Christ has risen," they should call out people who "co-opt the faith for a political enterprise."
"Twitter is its own special h--- and those who pronounce 'Christ is King' while spreading conspiracy theories will, eventually, discover the real one," Erickson concluded his fiery essay.