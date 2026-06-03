Elon Musk’s Transgender Daughter Vivian Storms Off Mid-Interview When Asked About Estranged Father: Watch

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Elon Musk’s transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, isn’t interested in talking about her estranged dad. In a video from the Desigual 40th anniversary event on Tuesday, June 2, the 22-year-old stormed away from an interviewer who asked about the entrepreneur, 54.

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Elon Musk’s estranged transgender son storms off from interview after being asked about his father. pic.twitter.com/9piWpYpBml — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 3, 2026 Source: @OliLondonTV/X Vivian Jenna Wilson did not want to talk about dad Elon Musk.

“Your father, the best, no?” the reporter asked, while Wilson appeared confused and asked for clarification. “Your father,” he reiterated. “Okay,” Wilson sternly declared as she walked away quickly. Social media users roasted the reporter and claimed he asked an inappropriate question. "Why ask her about her personal life when they know it’s an uncomfortable topic for her? Just stop harassing the poor woman and let her live her life on her own terms," one person said. Another disagreed: "She doesn’t want to acknowledge the fact that the doors are opening up because of who her father is."

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Elon Musk Did Not Approve of Daughter Vivian's Recent Modeling Campaign

Source: @OliLondonTV/X Elon Musk has a transgender daughter.

The awkward interview comes after Musk appeared to shade his daughter’s latest lingerie campaign for Savage x Fenty. "We should never forget that if not for Wilson, Elon Musk never would have gotten involved, never would have purchased Twitter, Kamala Harris would be president and the Left-wing would have total instrumental control over the construction of Skynet," one person wrote on X in response to the photoshoot, to which the businessman replied, “True.”

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Elon Musk's Estranged Daughter Calls Him a 'Pathetic Man-Child'

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Source: @OliLondonTV/X Elon Musk's daughter Vivian has publicly denounced him several times.

In a March 2025 interview, the model did not hold back in expressing her distaste for her controversial dad. "He’s a pathetic man-child,” she raged. “Why would I feel scared of him? Ohhh, he has so much power. Nah, nah, nah. I don’t give a f---. Why should I be scared of this man? Because he’s rich? Oh, no, I’m trembling. Ooh, shivering in my boots here. I don’t give a f--- how much money anyone has. I don’t. I really don’t. He owns Twitter. OK. Congratulations.” Wilson claimed that while some “thrive off of fear,” the “only thing that gets to live free in my mind are drag queens.”

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Source: MEGA Elon Musk is estranged from daughter Vivian.

The 22-year-old also criticized Musk’s DOGE: “I’ll see things about him in the news and think, ‘That’s f------ cringe, I should probably post about this and denounce it, which I have done a few times."

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Elon Musk's Estranged Daughter Thought He Gave a Nazi Salute

Source: MEGA Elon Musk's daughter Vivian called the Tesla founder 'cringe.'