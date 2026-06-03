Elon Musk’s Transgender Daughter Vivian Storms Off Mid-Interview When Asked About Estranged Father: Watch
June 3 2026, Published 6:19 p.m. ET
Elon Musk’s transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, isn’t interested in talking about her estranged dad.
In a video from the Desigual 40th anniversary event on Tuesday, June 2, the 22-year-old stormed away from an interviewer who asked about the entrepreneur, 54.
“Your father, the best, no?” the reporter asked, while Wilson appeared confused and asked for clarification.
“Your father,” he reiterated.
“Okay,” Wilson sternly declared as she walked away quickly.
Social media users roasted the reporter and claimed he asked an inappropriate question.
"Why ask her about her personal life when they know it’s an uncomfortable topic for her? Just stop harassing the poor woman and let her live her life on her own terms," one person said.
Another disagreed: "She doesn’t want to acknowledge the fact that the doors are opening up because of who her father is."
Elon Musk Did Not Approve of Daughter Vivian's Recent Modeling Campaign
The awkward interview comes after Musk appeared to shade his daughter’s latest lingerie campaign for Savage x Fenty.
"We should never forget that if not for Wilson, Elon Musk never would have gotten involved, never would have purchased Twitter, Kamala Harris would be president and the Left-wing would have total instrumental control over the construction of Skynet," one person wrote on X in response to the photoshoot, to which the businessman replied, “True.”
Elon Musk's Estranged Daughter Calls Him a 'Pathetic Man-Child'
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- Elon Musk's Estranged Daughter Vivian Blasts Father for 'Never Being a Liberal Darling': 'It Was a Marketing Scheme'
- 'I Love Being Proven Right': Elon Musk's Daughter Vivian Disses Billionaire Dad Amid His Feud With Donald Trump
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In a March 2025 interview, the model did not hold back in expressing her distaste for her controversial dad.
"He’s a pathetic man-child,” she raged. “Why would I feel scared of him? Ohhh, he has so much power. Nah, nah, nah. I don’t give a f---. Why should I be scared of this man? Because he’s rich? Oh, no, I’m trembling. Ooh, shivering in my boots here. I don’t give a f--- how much money anyone has. I don’t. I really don’t. He owns Twitter. OK. Congratulations.”
Wilson claimed that while some “thrive off of fear,” the “only thing that gets to live free in my mind are drag queens.”
The 22-year-old also criticized Musk’s DOGE: “I’ll see things about him in the news and think, ‘That’s f------ cringe, I should probably post about this and denounce it, which I have done a few times."
Elon Musk's Estranged Daughter Thought He Gave a Nazi Salute
Wilson went on to claim the Tesla founder made an arm movement during President Donald Trump’s celebratory parade akin to a “Nazi salute.”
"The Nazi salute s--- was insane,” she declared. “Honey, we’re going to call a fig a fig, and we’re going to call a Nazi salute what it was. That s--- was definitely a Nazi salute. The crowd is equally to blame, and I feel like people are not talking about that. That crowd should be denounced.”
The father-daughter duo has been estranged since 2020, when Wilson came out as transgender and legally changed her name. At the time, Musk said she was "killed by the woke mind virus" and alleged he was "tricked" into letting her take puberty blockers and fully transition.