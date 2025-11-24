or
Elon Musk's Estranged Daughter Vivian Jean Wilson Spotted at L.A. Dispensary During Rare Public Outing: See Photos

Photo of Elon Musk and Vivian Jean Wilson
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk’s estranged daughter Vivian Jean Wilson was spotted on a rare outing in L.A., making a stop at a convenience store before arriving at a dispensary.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 24 2025, Published 2:40 p.m. ET

Elon Musk’s estranged daughter Vivian Jean Wilson was seen enjoying a rare low-key outing in L.A.

The 21-year-old was spotted in the City of Angels on November 20, first stopping at a convenience store before arriving at a nearby marijuana dispensary.

Photo of Vivian Jean Wilson kept it casual on her day out in Los Angeles.
Source: MEGA

Vivian Jean Wilson kept it casual on her day out in Los Angeles.

Wilson kept it casual in a cream zip-up sweater and relaxed black cargo pants, her long, straight blonde hair cascading down her back. She elevated the look with stiletto notties, adding a touch of glam to her laid-back outfit.

She was seen carrying a large pink box, and in another snap, sipping on a Red Bull.

Photo of Vivian Jean Wilson stopped at a convenience store for a Red Bull.
Source: MEGA

Vivian Jean Wilson stopped at a convenience store for a Red Bull.

Wilson is open about her estranged relationship with the Tesla CEO. Vivian, who is the daughter of Elon and Canadian author Justine Musk, petitioned to legally change her name at 18 because she no longer wished “to be related to [her] biological father in any way, shape or form.”

Photo of Vivian Jean Wilson arrived at a nearby dispensary after making a stop at a convenience store.
Source: MEGA

Vivian Jean Wilson arrived at a nearby dispensary after making a stop at a convenience store.

“I don't give a f--- about him. I really don't. It's annoying that people associate me with him. I just don't have any room to care anymore,” she told Teen Vogue of her relationship with her father in a March interview. “He's a pathetic man-child.”

Vivian was asked if she felt afraid of her father, who is considered one of the richest men in the world.

“Why would I feel scared of him? Ohhh, he has so much power. Nah, nah, nah. I don't give a f---," she clapped back. "Why should I be scared of this man? Because he's rich? Oh, no, I'm trembling. Ooh, shivering in my boots here. I don't give a f--- how much money anyone has. I don't. I really don't. He owns Twitter. Okay. Congratulations.”

Photo of Vivian Jean Wilson addressed her relationship with Elon Musk in March.
Source: MEGA

Vivian Jean Wilson addressed her relationship with Elon Musk in March.

She continued, “People thrive off of fear. I'm not giving anyone that space in my mind. The only thing that gets to live free in my mind are drag queens.”

In addition, Vivian addressed her relationship with her brothers and sisters, admitting she doesn’t “actually know how many siblings” she has. The SpaceX founder is said to have fathered as many as 14 children with four different mothers over the past two decades.

Photo of Vivian Jean Wilson admitted that she doesn't 'keep up' with Elon Musk's side of the family.
Source: mega

Vivian Jean Wilson admitted that she doesn't 'keep up' with Elon Musk's side of the family.

“I don't keep up with that side of the family because… I don't. My mom doesn't really either. She's divorced, werk,” she recounted. “So yeah. I don't really give a f--- what they do. This is not my problem, okay? I've seen X once, when he was very little.”

