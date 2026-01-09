Model Elsa Hosk Exposes Her Chest in Sheer White Dress: See the Hot Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Elsa Hosk ditched her undergarments in a revealing new set of photos. The model, 37, flashed her nipples in a see-through, white maxi dress with plastic discs in an Instagram post on Wednesday, January 7. Hosk posed in front of an infinity pool overlooking a scenic sunset, with her chest on full display.

Source: @hoskelsa/Instagram Elsa Hosk stunned in head-to-toe white.

She appeared to be wearing minimal makeup and swept her hair back into a sleek low bun. “🫧🧜🏼‍♀️ energyyyy,” the star captioned her post.

Source: @hoskelsa/Instagram Elsa Hosk got engaged late last year.

One day prior, Hosk bared her ripped abs while slipping off a gray sweatshirt at the beach. She enjoyed a stunning vacation at The Surf Lodge St. Barths, complete with ocean time, chocolate popsicles, a spa day and a sunny drive among the mountains. In one photo, the blonde beauty dressed up in a high-neck, black tank top and printed biker shorts, paired with black sandals, a long gold necklace and a mint green, crocodile purse. “Heaven🤍 thank you @thesurflodgestbarths,” she captioned her photo dump recapping the tropical getaway.

Elsa Hosk Looks Back on Style Evolution

Source: @hoskelsa/Instagram Elsa Hosk is a mom-of-one.

Hosk — who is the founder of Helsa — reflected on how her personal style has evolved in a May 2025 interview. “In some ways, it’s come full circle with Helsa. I started modeling at 13, and in those early days, I didn’t have the money to buy anything but vintage,” she explained. “Back then, you could find amazing pieces for nothing—red line Levi’s, ’70s coats, and ’90s dresses from flea markets or the Salvation Army. I’d tailor or reconstruct them to fit me. When my career took off, I started mixing vintage with designers I admired.” She continued, “Now, with Helsa, I’m back to creating clothes. Personal style has always been a way for me to express who I am. Since I’m shy, it helps me communicate with the world and feel comfortable, almost like an armor that allows me to stay true to myself.”

Elsa Hosk Says Her Style Has Changed Since Giving Birth

Source: @hoskelsa/Instagram Elsa Hosk glowed in a scenic swimming pool snapshot.