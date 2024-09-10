Elton John's Husband Says He'll Probably 'Outlive' Him Despite His Health Woes: 'He's Strong as an Ox'
Elton John's husband, David Furnish, 61, believes the singer is going to live forever — despite his health woes.
“I don’t think it’s a conversation you want to have with your children. I don’t want to plant that seed in their mind,” Furnish said about John's age. “Elton’s been through a lot, but he’s also as strong as an ox. He rarely cancels shows. He’s a strong man, and he’s a healer. He’ll probably outlive me. He’s just so tough.”
"Look, I want him to be around forever. And both of us, in the 30 years we've been together, we're only just at this moment that we've only dreamed of," the director said. "Elton was always doing 90, 100 shows a year, working constantly... And then we had our sons, and then that whole reality takes place."
As OK! previously reported, on Tuesday, September 3, the songwriter took to Instagram and shared a major health update with his followers.
"Over the summer, I've been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye. I am healing, but it's an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye," he wrote.
Aside from the eye condition, John, who shares two sons Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11, with Furnish, has also battled other life-threatening health woes over the years.
The EGOT winner also suffered from appendicitis, which was mistakenly diagnosed as a colon infection, and prostate cancer surgery that resulted in severe complications in 2017.
In 2023, John battled another condition after slipping at his South of France villa, leading him to be hospitalized. He also went through surgeries for his knee and hip.
Ultimately, John is hopeful this isn't the end just yet.
"I want to see them have children and get married. I don't think I'm going to be around for that. Who knows? You never know," the music icon said. "So that's why I want to use the best time – the best time of my life – while I'm around. Time together is so wonderful and so precious."