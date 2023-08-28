Elton John Health Scare: Singer, 76, Hospitalized Overnight After Falling Inside His Home
Elton John suffered a scary incident over the weekend.
After a fall on Sunday, August 27, the legendary singer was transported to the orthopedic department of the Princess Grace hospital in Monaco, where we stayed overnight.
His representative confirmed the news in a statement but insisted the 76-year-old was feeling back in high spirits.
"We can confirm that following a slip yesterday at his home in the south of France, Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure," they said. "Following check ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and his now back at home and in good health."
The ordeal went down nearly two months after the star wrapped up his final concert on July 9.
"I’ve had the most wonderful career, beyond belief: 52 years of pure joy playing music. How lucky am I to play music?" he told the crowd at the Sweden show. "But, you know, I wouldn’t be sitting here and talking to you if it wasn’t for you. You bought the singles, the albums, the CDs, the cassettes, but more importantly, you bought the tickets to the shows and you know how I love to play live."
"I'm trying to process it, and I don't think it will sink in for a while yet that I've finally finished touring," he told an outlet after the performance. "I can't tell you how much I'm going to miss the fans and how much their support has humbled me — it will stay with me forever."
"When we set off on my final tour in 2018, I couldn't have foreseen in my wildest dreams the twists and turns and the highs and lows this tour — and the whole world — would have experienced in the next five years," the Grammy winner noted, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. "And every step of the way, my fans have been there. They have stuck with me, they have supported me, they have been patient, and they have kept turning out for every single last show."
One of the reasons the superstar retired from live music is to spend more time with his and husband David Furnish's two sons.
