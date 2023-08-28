Elton John Health Scare: Singer, 76, Hospitalized Overnight After Falling Inside His Home

"I'm trying to process it, and I don't think it will sink in for a while yet that I've finally finished touring," he told an outlet after the performance. "I can't tell you how much I'm going to miss the fans and how much their support has humbled me — it will stay with me forever."

"When we set off on my final tour in 2018, I couldn't have foreseen in my wildest dreams the twists and turns and the highs and lows this tour — and the whole world — would have experienced in the next five years," the Grammy winner noted, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. "And every step of the way, my fans have been there. They have stuck with me, they have supported me, they have been patient, and they have kept turning out for every single last show."