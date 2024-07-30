Elton John's Health Woes in 11 Clicks: Peeing in a Bottle, Fighting Prostate Cancer and More

Elton John has embraced sobriety for decades, but his recovery journey to get to where he is now was not smooth sailing.

The singer, 77, turned to cocaine during the early days of his career. His substance use worsened after seeing the drug as something that helped him come out of his comfort zone.

“I always said cocaine was the drug that made me open up. I could talk to people,” he told NPR. “But then it became the drug that closed me down, because the last two weeks of my use of cocaine I spent in a room in London, using it and not coming out … So, it started out by making me talk to everyone and then ended up by me isolating myself alone with it, which is the end of the world, really.”

Amid the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s, John met Ryan White — a teenager who died on April 8, 1990, years after contracting the disease through a contaminated blood transfusion. The "I'm Still Standing" singer then pushed himself to start his sobriety journey.