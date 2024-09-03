Elton John Reveals 'Severe Infection' Left Him With 'Only Limited Vision in One Eye': 'I Am Healing'

“It turned out that I had a rare complication from the operation," he previously wrote in his memoir, adding that he spent 11 days in a London hospital wondering "if he was going to die."

“In the hospital, alone at the dead of night, I’d prayed: please don’t let me die, please let me see my kids again, please give me a little longer,” he wrote. “In a strange way, it felt like the time I spent recuperating was the answer to my prayers: if you want more time, you need to learn to live like this, you have to slow down."

“It was like being shown a different life, a life I realized I loved more than being on the road. Music was the most wonderful thing, but it still didn’t sound as good as Zachary chattering about what had happened at Cubs or football practice," he added.