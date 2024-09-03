Elton John Reveals 'Severe Infection' Left Him With 'Only Limited Vision in One Eye': 'I Am Healing'
Elton John shared an update on a recent health battle he's facing.
“Over the summer, I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye,” the singer, 77, shared in a statement via Instagram on Tuesday, September 3. "I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye."
He continued, "I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks. I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far."
Many celebs reached out in the comments section after the musician, who is married to David Furnish, shared the news. Hannah Waddingham wrote, "Sending golden, healing vibes Elton. ☀️🌞☀️🌞☀️," while Donatella Versace added, "Sending you so much love Elton! Feel better soon. Love you ♥️♥️♥️."
Billie Jean King added, "Sending our love and support your way. Feel better soon, friend."
This hasn't been the only time the "Cold Heart" singer, who shares sons Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11, with his husband, has dealt with health issues, as he was briefly hospitalized last year after slipping at his villa in Nice, France.
“We can confirm that following a slip yesterday at his home in the South of France, Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure,” John’s rep told Page Six at the time. “Following checkups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health.”
John also secretly battled prostate cancer in 2017.
“It turned out that I had a rare complication from the operation," he previously wrote in his memoir, adding that he spent 11 days in a London hospital wondering "if he was going to die."
“In the hospital, alone at the dead of night, I’d prayed: please don’t let me die, please let me see my kids again, please give me a little longer,” he wrote. “In a strange way, it felt like the time I spent recuperating was the answer to my prayers: if you want more time, you need to learn to live like this, you have to slow down."
“It was like being shown a different life, a life I realized I loved more than being on the road. Music was the most wonderful thing, but it still didn’t sound as good as Zachary chattering about what had happened at Cubs or football practice," he added.