Elvira Shades Kylie Jenner's Halloween Homage: 'It Would Have Been Even More Flattering If She Tagged Me'

Spooky season snubs!

Despite praising Kylie Jenner’s Halloween homage to her iconic character, Elvira, it seems there is one thing legendary horror hostess Cassandra Peterson would change about the reality star’s take on her signature goth getup — actually being tagged in the makeup mogul’s viral posts.

After Jenner first sparked headlines for sharing several steamy snaps recreating the Mistress of the Dark’s famed look on Instagram over the weekend, the TV maven had some snide remarks for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, seemingly shading the reality star for failing to tag her in her internet-breaking social media pictures.