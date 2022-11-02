Elvira Shades Kylie Jenner's Halloween Homage: 'It Would Have Been Even More Flattering If She Tagged Me'
Spooky season snubs!
Despite praising Kylie Jenner’s Halloween homage to her iconic character, Elvira, it seems there is one thing legendary horror hostess Cassandra Peterson would change about the reality star’s take on her signature goth getup — actually being tagged in the makeup mogul’s viral posts.
After Jenner first sparked headlines for sharing several steamy snaps recreating the Mistress of the Dark’s famed look on Instagram over the weekend, the TV maven had some snide remarks for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, seemingly shading the reality star for failing to tag her in her internet-breaking social media pictures.
“I didn’t get a heads-up that Kylie was doing the costume, but she did the costume justice and it was very flattering,” the 71-year-old TV legend spilled of the 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder during an interview on Tuesday, November 1.
Though Jenner mentioned Elvira by name alongside one of her photos, even combining their respective monikers into “Kyvira” in the caption of another snap, the 13 Nights of Elvira legend seemingly wished Jenner would have gone even further when it came to offering credit in her captions.
“It would have been even more flattering if she tagged me,” the famous funny woman quipped.
KEEPING UP WITH THE HALLOWEEN FUN! HOW TO SNAG THE KARDASHIAN FAMILY'S MOST ICONIC HALLOWEEN LOOKS FOR LESS — SHOP NOW
The actress’ remarks comments come as the Elvira: Mistress of the Dark star acknowledged Jenner’s elaborate costumes on her own Instagram page, reposting a snap of The Kardashians lead posing in front of a decorative spider web in a spooky bra and panty set with her more than her 1.1 million followers.
TRAVIS SCOTT RETURNS HOME AFTER WILD MIAMI NIGHT TO CELEBRATE HALLOWEEN WITH KYLIE JENNER & KIDS
“In a world full of Kardashians be an Elvira,” read white text written atop Jenner’s original image, the ‘80s icon adding the hashtags “#elvira” and “#elviramistressofthedark” to the caption of her post.
TMZ previously reported on Elvira’s response surrounding Jenner’s costume.
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.