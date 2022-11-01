Travis Scott Returns Home After Wild Miami Night To Celebrate Halloween With Kylie Jenner & Kids

Artist Travis Scott has seemingly embraced his angelic side after a wild weekend in Miami, Fla., dressing up as an angel alongside his longtime girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, and their two children: 4-year-old Stormi Webster, and their nearly 9-month-old son, whose name has yet to be revealed.

On Monday, October 31, the mom-of-two took to her socials, sharing several sweet snaps of the famous family’s group costume — one that seemingly came at the behest of her daughter.

“Stormi said let us be angels,” the Kylie Cosmetics mogul wrote alongside an adorable TikTok video depicting the tot twirling and dancing.