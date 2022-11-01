Travis Scott Returns Home After Wild Miami Night To Celebrate Halloween With Kylie Jenner & Kids
Artist Travis Scott has seemingly embraced his angelic side after a wild weekend in Miami, Fla., dressing up as an angel alongside his longtime girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, and their two children: 4-year-old Stormi Webster, and their nearly 9-month-old son, whose name has yet to be revealed.
On Monday, October 31, the mom-of-two took to her socials, sharing several sweet snaps of the famous family’s group costume — one that seemingly came at the behest of her daughter.
“Stormi said let us be angels,” the Kylie Cosmetics mogul wrote alongside an adorable TikTok video depicting the tot twirling and dancing.
The heartwarming Halloween photos came on the heels of Scott making headlines for celebrating Halloween weekend solo in the South Florida city, as OK! previously reported. Kicking off his wild night with a Halloween party performance at hotspot Fontainebleau Miami Beach, the "Sicko Mode" artist then partied at club E11even until 4 a.m. alongside several pals including Future.
“When Travis arrived, he joined DJ Chase B in the DJ booth,” an insider spilled of La Flame’s Miami night. “The place went nuts as Travis stood on top of the booth to perform.”
Beyond performing, Scott and his friends also seemingly got in on the fun. As the group “kept taking shots of Don Julio 1942 straight from the bottle,” per one insider, the artist reportedly encouraged the audience to do the same. “If there isn’t alcohol in your section, I don’t know what your problem is,” he told the crowd.
Scott’s crazy night out comes shortly after his purported former flame Rojean Kar — a.k.a. Yung Sweet Ro — claimed to have been involved with the artist during his relationship with Jenner.
Despite these allegations, which Scott ultimately denied, it seems the artist and his on-again, off-again reality star partner are managing to make it work.
“Kylie is staying strong,” a source close to the pair recently spilled to Us Weekly, noting that “there are a lot of people trying to tear them apart."
“They know the truth about their relationship and are confident in what they have,” the insider added.
