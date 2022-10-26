Keeping Up With The Halloween Fun! How To Snag The Kardashian Family's Most Iconic Halloween Looks For Less — Shop Now
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.
Famed for their extravagant approach to celebrations, fashion and, well, life in general, it seems the Kardashian-Jenner crew and Halloween are a match made in autumnal Heaven.
Since first gracing our TV screens a decade and a half ago, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner have all made headlines for their over-the-top spooky season looks, never failing to disappoint fans with their meticulous — and fabulous — Halloween costumes each fall.
From Kim’s Cher getup to Kendall breaking the internet with her homage to Pamela Anderson, here are some of the KarJenner’s most iconic looks for Halloween — and how to snag them for less.
- Kim Kardashian as Cher
- Kylie Jenner as Ariel from 'The Little Mermaid'
- Kendall Jenner as Pamela Anderson in 'Barb Wire'
- Khloé Kardashian as Cruella de Vil
- Kourtney Kardashian as a Pink Cowgirl
Kim Kardashian as Cher
She's Got Us, Babe!
Back in 2017, Kim embodied legendary songstress Cher, celebrating the late October holiday by channeling one of the star's most famous '70s looks.
A joint costume with her longtime pal, "Foodgod "Jonathan Cheban, who donned a checkered black suit as Cher's late husband, Sonny Bono, Kim turned heads in her stunning gold ensemble, an exact replica of the iconic outfit the "Believe" songstress wore to the 1973 Academy Awards.
Dubbing the getup her "fave Halloween costume" that year, it seems Kim likely had the Moonstruck star's stamp of approval when it came to recreating her most beloved looks. Just one month prior to her Halloween outing, Cher took to Twitter to commend Kim after the reality star recreated one of her vintage photoshoots for Harper’s Bazaar Arabia.
"My Little Armenian Sister did us both Proud," the Oscar winner wrote.
Kylie Jenner as Ariel from 'The Little Mermaid'
In 2019, Kylie made us all wish we could be "Part of *Her* World," rocking a look inspired by Ariel from Disney's 1992 animated classic, The Little Mermaid.
Contributing to a larger princess-themed group costume alongside pals , who dressed as Cinderella, and Victoria Villarroel, who wore Jasmine's two-piece set, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul put a sexy spin on the beloved character.
Alongside Ariel's staples of a purple clamshell bra and an embellished green skirt acting as her "tail," the makeup maven added in a few extra luxe touches to her costume, completing the look with a pair of dangly pearl earrings and an embroidered mesh top.
Kendall Jenner as Pamela Anderson in 'Barb Wire'
In 2020, Kendall went viral with her sultry Halloween look, rocking a nearly exact replica of Pamela Anderson's costume in the 1996 superhero flick, Barb Wire.
Alongside sporting the Baywatch alum's famed black corset, opera-length gloves, and signature blonde tresses, Kendall used her internet-breaking ensemble for good, encouraging fans to cast their ballot in the 2020 Presidential election. As such, the model swapped Pamela's iconic gun for a studded banner that read "vote," a sentiment she reiterated on Instagram.
“don’t call me babe,” the model wrote alongside the post, which has garnered more than 6 million likes. “happy halloween! GO VOTE!!!," she continued, explaining the inspiration behind her look.
Khloé Kardashian as Cruella de Vil
She looked marvelous, darling!
In 2019, Khloé Kardashian took a fabulously villainous take on her Halloween attire, dressing up as Disney's most fashion-forward villain, Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmations. Sporting an asymmetrical black and white gown, a patterned fur stole, a swooping hat and the evil designer's must-have cigarette holder, the Good American mogul offered a fashion-forward take on the beloved character.
Khloés daughter, , even got in on the fun, dressing as an adorable dalmation alongside her famous mama.