'Elvis' Star Austin Butler Says Director Baz Luhrmann Left Him 'In Tears' While Portraying Elvis Presley

In order for Butler to understand what it was like to be heckled — as his character is at one point during the film — the star says Luhrmann invited “all the executives and everybody from RCA, who were back in the offices,” encouraging them to jeer at him while at the mic.

“He brought them into the recording studio and he goes, ‘I want you all to sit facing Austin,’” he recalled. “He told them to heckle me. So then they were making fun of me and stuff while I was singing.”

Although painful in the moment, Butler says he later tapped into this unpleasant experience during a scene where his character is taunted by an audience.