Already A King? The Real Reason Why Harry Styles Was Snubbed For 'Elvis' Role

Luhrmann explained how badly the "Daydreaming" singer wanted to play the legendary rocker, but Styles has his own legacy to uphold. “Harry and I came to a place, genuinely I mean, he was just desperate to put the suit on and explore," the director stated. "He’s such a great spirit and I have nothing but great things to say about Harry Styles.”

The Moulin Rouge filmmaker also added how Butler, 30, was “born to play” Presley and that there are striking similarities between them. “You know, we can talk about it now, he like loses his mom at the same age that Elvis did,” he said.