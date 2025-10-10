or
Keith Urban Admits Tour Life Is 'Lonely and Miserable' After Nicole Kidman Split and Maggie Baugh Affair Allegations

Country singer Keith Urban admitted tour life was 'lonely and miserable' just weeks after news of his split from ex Nicole Kidman hit headlines.

Oct. 10 2025, Published 6:03 p.m. ET

Keith Urban is opening up about the “lonely” life of touring two weeks after news broke of his split from Nicole Kidman.

The “Let It Roll” singer, 57, is set to star and executive produce the CBS reality competition The Road, which aims to find a hot new artist among 12 emerging musicians to join him on tour as his opening act.

Urban spoke about the realities of touring in a teaser for the show, calling the lifestyle “completely lonely and miserable.”

Keith Urban Called Tour Life 'Lonely'

Photo of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman were married for 19 years before their 2025 split.
The “Somebody Like You” singer’s comments come shortly after multiple outlets reported that Urban and his wife of 19 years were splitting up. Sources at the time revealed the musician moved out of their Nashville, Tenn., home and had been living apart from his former spouse, 58, “since the beginning of the summer.”

"Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall," an insider told an outlet of the split on September 29. The movie star officially filed for divorce one day later.

Keith Urban Reportedly Already Moved On

Photo of Keith Urban was accused of moving on romantically from Nicole Kidman shortly after their split.
Reports from the former couple’s inner circle ignited that Urban had already moved on romantically from his marriage despite Kidman’s attempts to keep their family together.

"All the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it," sources close to Kidman told a news outlet. "It’s all over Nashville."

Some fans speculated that guitarist and singer Maggie Baugh, known for sharing the stage with Urban, may have contributed to the breakup, citing their noticeable chemistry on stage.

Keith Urban

Maggie Baugh Shared a Flirty Video of Keith Urban

Photo of Fans noticed Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's on stage chemistry.
Just days before Urban and Kidman’s split made headlines, Baugh, 25, posted a cheeky video from one of their performances, showing Urban changing the lyrics of his song “The Fighter” to “When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie, I’ll be your guitar player.”

“Did he just say that👀,” she captioned the clip on September 27.

Baugh has yet to address the rumors surrounding the alleged affair. Instead, the musician was accused of “milking the moment” in the spotlight to release new music.

Maggie Baugh is Accused of 'Milking' the Moment

Photo of Maggie Baugh is a talented musician, who initially went viral on TikTok.
Maggie Baugh is a talented musician who went viral on TikTok.

"She didn’t start the rumor, but she’s not stopping it either," a source told Rob Shuter’s column on October 9, adding the timing of her latest single was “no accident.”

A separate source told the outlet that Baugh was “letting fans connect the dots" since "curiosity sells records.”

The Road premieres Sunday, October 19, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, with streaming available on Paramount+.

