Article continues below advertisement
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Are Hollywood's 'Cleanest Divorce' Due to Their Rare Arrangement, Attorney Reveals: 'Unheard Of'

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have made several uncommon decisions in their divorce, per an attorney.

Oct. 2 2025, Published 3:35 p.m. ET

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's divorce arrangements are shaping up to be anything but ordinary.

According to Gideon Alper, estate and family attorney at Alper Law, the couple's legal decisions thus far make them "practically a unicorn" when it comes to celebrity divorces.

The actress, 58, requested primary custody of her daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, and waived child support.

Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban.

"No spousal support, no child support, no shared assets, no courtroom battle, this is as clean as it gets. For celebrity couples, it’s practically a unicorn," Gideon emphasized. "It’s almost unheard of for a parent with primary custody to waive child support. The fact that Kidman has the children for 306 days a year yet receives nothing from Urban shows just how unique this settlement really is."

Nicole filed for divorce from the country star, 57, on Tuesday, September 30, one day after news of their separation.

"Hollywood divorces usually drag through months of depositions, settlements, and public feuds. What Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have done here is remarkable. This is divorce without the drama," said Alper. "This case shows that when both spouses are financially independent, divorce doesn’t have to be a war. It can be a business-like separation, with each party walking away intact. In a town where divorce headlines usually mean scandal, this one is different. Kidman and Urban have shown you can split at the top of your game and protect both your wealth and your children’s stability."

Keith Urban is allegedly involved with another woman.

The stars' financial independence and high net worths make for a unique situation when it comes to child support.

"When both parties earn more than $100,000 a month, child support becomes irrelevant," Gideon explained. "Each household can provide a luxurious lifestyle without money changing hands."

Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have two daughters.

As the duo continues to work through the details of their separation, they will be living separately. Keith is currently out on the road touring, while the Big Little Lies star is staying at their shared Nashville, Tenn., residence with the kids.

Amid the shocking split, the musician changed the lyrics of "The Fighter," a song he wrote about Nicole, to reference his guitarist, Maggie Baugh.

Instead of belting out, "When they're tryna get to you, baby I'll be the fighter," he sang, "When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie I’ll be your guitar player."

Nicole Kidman is living apart from her estranged husband.

"Nicole wanted to fight for them, but Keith had already checked out — and she knew why," a source dished to columnist Rob Shuter's #ShuterScoop. "It wasn’t about distance, schedules, or bad habits. It was about another woman. And Nicole knows who she is."

The insider continued, "She heard the stories, she saw the signs. At some point, the truth becomes impossible to ignore."

