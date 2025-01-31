'Emilia Pérez' Star Karla Sofía Gascón Deletes X Account After Insisting She's 'Deeply Sorry' for Past Offensive Remarks
Karla Sofía Gascón is trying to block out the noise as she receives mounting backlash for her past offensive tweets.
On Thursday, January 30, the Emilia Pérez star — who made waves as the first transgender individual to be nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars — issued an apology for her comments, and hours later, she deleted her X account all together.
"As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain," the Netflix star, 54, expressed. "All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness."
The remarks resurfaced this week and made jaws drop due to her racially charged messages, some of which targeted Muslims.
In September 2020, Gascón posted a photo of a Muslim family, which included a woman wearing a burka, and wrote, "Islam is marvelous, without any machismo. Women are respected, and when they are so respected they are left with a little squared hole on their faces for their eyes to be visible and their mouths, but only if she behaves. Although they dress this way for their own enjoyment. How DEEPLY DISGUSTING OF HUMANITY."
- Sofía Vergara Snaps at Interviewer Mocking the Way She Says 'Modern Family': 'How Many Emmy Nominations Do You Have?'
- Craziest Revelations Following Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Arrest: From Jay-Z's Rape Case to Baby Oil Speculations and More
- Inside Donald Trump's Chaotic Journey to The White House: From His Guilty Verdict to Being Shot and More
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The Golden Globe winner targeted the Muslim community and their attire once again just two months later, writing, "I’m Sorry, Is it just my impression or is there more muslims in Spain? Every time I go to pick up my daughter from school there are more women with their hair covered and their skirts down to their heels. Next year instead of English we’ll have to teach Arabic."
She also commented on the death of George Floyd — the Black man who was killed by a police officer in 2020 — calling him "a drug addict swindler."
Other racially charged tweets include comments about the COVID-19 vaccine and even about the Academy Awards.
"More and more the #Oscars are looking like a ceremony for independent and protest films, I didn’t know if I was watching an Afro-Korean festival, a Black Lives Matter demonstration or the 8M," Gascón said after Nomadland won Best Picture in 2021. "Apart from that, an ugly, ugly gala."
As of now, Gascón is still slated to attend the 2025 Oscars, which will take place on Sunday, March 2.
Emilia Pérez received the most nominations at the show with 13, including Best Picture and Best Director. Costar Zoe Saldaña is also up for Best Supporting Actress.
Both Saldaña and Gascón won accolades at the 2025 Golden Globes.