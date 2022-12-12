Emily Blunt Says Tom Cruise Told Her To 'Stop Being A P***y' While On Set Of 2014 Action Movie

Being Blunt!

Actress Emily Blunt said her Edge of Tomorrow costar Tom Cruise was just that while on the set of their 2014 action flick, refusing to mince words as she struggled with a cumbersome costume.

Earlier this week, The Devil Wears Prada alum got candid about her time working with Cruise, revealing the movie icon had little sympathy as she struggled to carry an 85-pound costume, jokingly telling her to “stop being such a p***y.”