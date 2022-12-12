Emily Blunt Says Tom Cruise Told Her To 'Stop Being A P***y' While On Set Of 2014 Action Movie
Being Blunt!
Actress Emily Blunt said her Edge of Tomorrow costar Tom Cruise was just that while on the set of their 2014 action flick, refusing to mince words as she struggled with a cumbersome costume.
Earlier this week, The Devil Wears Prada alum got candid about her time working with Cruise, revealing the movie icon had little sympathy as she struggled to carry an 85-pound costume, jokingly telling her to “stop being such a p***y.”
“We had to wear these enormous suits, which I think would’ve been great if we had CGI’d them, but we wanted to do it in a tactile way,” the rom-com actress recalled of creating the flick during a recent appearance on the Monday, December 12, episode of the "SmartLess" podcast.
“When you hear the word ‘tactile,’ you think that sounds nice and cozy,” the mom-of-two explained of her unconventional costume. “There was nothing cozy about these suits.”
“It was like 85 pounds. It was so heavy,” the actress added, noting the suit was so uncomfortable that she “started to cry” the first time she tried it on. Her tearful reaction appeared to wholly baffle her costar, who was seemingly used to the physically taxing requirements of filming a high-octane flick.
“I was like, ‘Tom, I’m not sure how I’m going to get through this shoot,’ and just started to cry,” Blunt recalled. “I said, ‘I’m feeling a bit panicky about the whole shoot.'”
Though at first, the star remembered Cruise “didn’t know what to do,” the actor eventually turned to his comedy chops to help diffuse the tense situation.
“He just stared at me for a long time, not knowing what to do, and he goes, ‘Come on, stop being such a p***y, OK?'” a sentiment that left the actress in stitches.