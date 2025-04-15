Emily Ratajkowski Claims Blue Origin Is 'Destroying the Planet' After Launching All-Female Space Mission: 'This Is Beyond Parody'

On Monday, April 14, the model and actress hopped on TikTok to react after Katy Perry and journalist Gayle King joined four other women on Blue Origin’s all-female suborbital mission. The high-profile space flight made headlines, but for the star, it struck a nerve.

“That space mission this morning? That’s end time s---. Like, this is beyond parody,” Ratajkowski said. “That you care about Mother Earth and it’s about Mother Earth, and you’re going up in a spaceship that is built and paid for by a company that’s singlehandedly destroying the planet?”