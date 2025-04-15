or
Emily Ratajkowski Claims Blue Origin Is 'Destroying the Planet' After Launching All-Female Space Mission: 'This Is Beyond Parody'

blue origin slammed emily ratajkowski
Source: MEGA

Emily Ratajkowski slammed Blue Origin’s all-female space launch, calling it damaging to the planet.

By:

April 15 2025, Published 7:59 a.m. ET

On Monday, April 14, the model and actress hopped on TikTok to react after Katy Perry and journalist Gayle King joined four other women on Blue Origin’s all-female suborbital mission. The high-profile space flight made headlines, but for the star, it struck a nerve.

“That space mission this morning? That’s end time s---. Like, this is beyond parody,” Ratajkowski said. “That you care about Mother Earth and it’s about Mother Earth, and you’re going up in a spaceship that is built and paid for by a company that’s singlehandedly destroying the planet?”

Source: @PopBase/X
She wasn’t done there, as the Gone Girl star challenged her fans to really think about it.

“Look at the state of our world, think about how many resources went into putting these women into space, for what? What was the marketing there?” she asked.

emily ratajkowski slammed blue origin
Source: @emrata/TikTok

Emily Ratajkowski shared her thoughts on Blue Origin's space launch.

The mission — owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos — featured six women, including Bezos’ fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, singer Perry, broadcast legend King, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen and film producer Kerianne Flynn. The entire journey lasted about 10 minutes.

In video clips shared by Blue Origin, the group, whose blue jumpsuits were designed by Sánchez, gathered in the small New Shepard capsule and shouted, “One, two, three: Take up space!”

Perry even gave a sweet nod to her daughter, Daisy, whom she shares with Orlando Bloom, by holding up a daisy to the camera.

emily ratajkowski tiktok blue origin criticism
Source: @emrata/TikTok

The model called the all-female mission 'beyond parody.'

MORE ON:
Emily Ratajkowski

But not everyone was cheering as, aside from Ratajkowski, Olivia Munn also threw some shade, calling the whole mission “gluttonous.”

Meanwhile, Bowe addressed the backlash.

“I wish those who are criticizing the mission could read the messages in my inbox,” Bowe said. “When I decided that I was going to pursue aerospace engineering, it was after my high school guidance counselor told me that I should pursue cosmetology because she did not think that I would be suited for this field.”

“I went from pre-algebra and community college to do two degrees in aerospace engineering, to working for NASA, to being able to sit on the stage and say: ‘It is bigger than the criticism,'" she added.

blue origin all female space flight
Source: MEGA

Emily Ratajkowski questioned the resources used for the space trip.

King also clapped back at the haters, saying it was a “journey,” not just a “ride.”

“We’ve had some cranky Yankees and haters,” King stated. “I’ve heard you. I’m not going to let you steal our joy, but most people are really excited and cheering us on and realize what this mission means to young women, young girls and boys, too.”

Sánchez explained the mission had an educational element, too. She brought along a small device that traveled beneath her seat during the spaceflight.

Designed for Teachers in Space, a U.S. nonprofit, the device was built to capture data on the flight’s sights and sounds so school kids can get a taste of what it’s like to ride on Blue Origin’s New Shepard.

katy perry space daisy
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry brought a daisy on the flight as tribute to her daughter, who was named after the flower.

Sánchez shared details on social media ahead of the launch.

“The sensors in this payload will measure and record things like acceleration, sound, temp, pressure and more. This is their way of experiencing space through science!” her caption read.

