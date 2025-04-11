Olivia Munn Mocks Donald Trump’s 'Aching Heart' as She Slams the President for Starting a Trade War: 'He’s Just a Boy'
Actress Olivia Munn downplayed her take on President Donald Trump by using sarcastic jokes about the trade war during an appearance on The Daily Show on Wednesday, April 9.
As she went back and forth with correspondent Desi Lyrdic about the president’s sweeping tariffs, the Violet actress mocked him for having a broken heart — something she thinks has influenced his decision-making.
“Trump knows exactly what he’s doing, he put tariffs that destroyed the global economy, so then he took them off and now it’s only mostly destroyed,” Munn stated. “Now to avoid tariffs coming back, other countries will cut deals with us for better trade terms, and our deficit drops to zero. Problem solved!"
“Then, we hit them even harder — for 100 percent tariffs! We bomb their factories, we catch those penguins on that island and we eat them,” she said about Trump imposing tariffs on the remote, humanless territories Heard and McDonald Island.
Munn continued: “The other countries will really come begging! We can get whatever we want, baby… We’ll get to pee on their currency while they watch, then we’ve won."
Lyrdic chimed in, suggesting the trade war would end if the star's hypothetical strategy was implemented.
“Yes, then it makes sense for the trade war to end. But psych, b----, 4 billion percent tariffs! You’re in our house now! The new iPhone? $3! Nike sneakers? Comes with a Honda Accord. Then, we pee on their currency again. They’re not even watching, it’s just the only way we can pee anymore,” Munn joked.
The Buddy Games actress went on to slam Trump’s strategy as a call for help for his “enormous deficit of attention and love.”
“He’s just a boy, standing in front of the world, asking to have his a-- kissed,” she added after a clip of the president’s speech at the National Republican Congressional Committee dinner on Tuesday, April 8, played.
“And once the world fills the aching hole in his heart, the tariffs will end,” Munn said.
Lyrdic responded, “But that will never happen! There’s not enough attention in the world to make him feel like a human again.”
“Exactly, b----,” Munn quipped before ending the segment and abruptly walking off-screen.
Though Munn worked as a steady correspondent on The Daily Show from 2010 to 2011, her comeback this April is her first appearance on the show since 2017.