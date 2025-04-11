Olivia Munn Mocks Donald Trump’s 'Aching Heart' as She Slams the President for Starting a Trade War: 'He’s Just a Boy'

Olivia Munn took the comedic route when she discussed her take on Donald Trump's trade war.

As she went back and forth with correspondent Desi Lyrdic about the president’s sweeping tariffs , the Violet actress mocked him for having a broken heart — something she thinks has influenced his decision-making.

“Trump knows exactly what he’s doing, he put tariffs that destroyed the global economy , so then he took them off and now it’s only mostly destroyed,” Munn stated. “Now to avoid tariffs coming back, other countries will cut deals with us for better trade terms, and our deficit drops to zero. Problem solved!"

Olivia Munn sarcastically said the president 'knows exactly what he's doing' when it comes to tariffs.

“Then, we hit them even harder — for 100 percent tariffs! We bomb their factories, we catch those penguins on that island and we eat them,” she said about Trump imposing tariffs on the remote, humanless territories Heard and McDonald Island .

Munn continued: “The other countries will really come begging! We can get whatever we want, baby… We’ll get to pee on their currency while they watch, then we’ve won."

Lyrdic chimed in, suggesting the trade war would end if the star's hypothetical strategy was implemented.

“Yes, then it makes sense for the trade war to end. But psych, b----, 4 billion percent tariffs! You’re in our house now! The new iPhone? $3! Nike sneakers? Comes with a Honda Accord. Then, we pee on their currency again. They’re not even watching, it’s just the only way we can pee anymore,” Munn joked.