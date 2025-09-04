Article continues below advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski is turning up the heat on Instagram again with a fresh round of steamy vacation pics. The model and actress dropped a carousel of snaps from her tropical getaway, rocking a lineup of barely-there bikinis. One close-up shot gave followers a jaw-dropping view of her assets, with Ratajkowski pairing her nude-toned micro swimwear with bold gold jewelry.

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski showed off a series of steamy bikini looks from her tropical vacation.

Other moments showed her lounging under bright yellow umbrellas, sipping cocktails with friends and showing off her abs in a polka-dot bikini top. She even shared a mirror selfie with a pal, dressed down in shorts and a tee. The mom-of-one kept the caption lighthearted, writing, “vacation with my two favorite pisceans,” with heart and angel emojis.

Fans rushed to the comments section with endless praise. “Your absolutely flawless. Do you even eat carbs at all Or is it just amazing Genetics? just amazing!” one person asked, while another chimed in, writing, “Such a natural beauty.” A third gushed, “To be a kid raised by all these amazing woman! So cool 🩵.” Someone else wanted details, asking, “Where is that necklace from? Love love. So pretty!!”

Source: @emrata/Instagram The model paired a nude-toned bikini with gold jewelry for a close-up that wowed fans.

In a recent interview, the starlet said she’s in “a freeing chapter” of life, focusing on herself after her 2022 divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard.

“Not centering men is really wonderful,” she told Elle in June. “In general, in our world, men have somehow filled this space, but what I found instead of it is community.”

Source: @emrata/Instagram The model said she’s in a 'freeing chapter' of life.

She made it clear she hasn’t sworn off guys entirely. “I still like men,” she noted. “I just have zero straight men in my life, unless they’re a romantic interest. In the hierarchy of needs, that’s at the top of the pyramid, which is nice. [Men are] pleasure and fun, but not a part of my core. The rest of my life is community with other women and queer people and being a mom.”

Ratajkowski is also stepping into new territory on screen as she recently appeared in Netflix’s comedy Too Much, directed by her longtime friend Lena Dunham. The show follows Jessica (Megan Stalter) after a breakup with her ex Zev (Michael Zegen). Ratajkowski plays Zev’s new girlfriend, Wendy — a stylish influencer whose Instagram-perfect world sends Jessica spiraling.

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski admitted social media makes modern relationships 'complicated.'

One of the standout scenes features Jessica breaking into Wendy and Zev’s apartment. Instead of losing it, Wendy stays completely cool. Ratajkowski revealed she helped shape the role. “At first, Lena had written her as a lawyer, and I was like, ‘I want her to be a little bit more hateable,’” she said. “She was such a smart, perfect, amazing person who was, like, posting social justice stuff online. And I was like, ‘I really want this girl to be an influencer... I think the payoff could be really great at the end.’”