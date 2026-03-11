Emily Ratajkowski Confirms New Romance With Romain Gavras
March 11 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Emily Ratajkowski officially confirmed her new relationship with Romain Gavras, the former boyfriend of Dua Lipa.
On Thursday, February 19, the model took to Instagram to share a series of intimate photos that reveal the budding romance.
In the first image, Ratajkowski, 34, appears cozy with Gavras, 44, as he wraps his arms around her while she holds a glass of wine. Other pictures capture the couple in separate poses against a snowy backdrop, showcasing their fashionable outfits. Ratajkowski looks stunning in a red plunging dress, while Gavras opts for a sleek black shirt and silk scarf.
The model did not provide a caption for the photo series, but fans quickly expressed their excitement. One commenter declared, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ YES to finding love again,” while another added, “Oh, we love to see it 😻.”
The exact timeline of their romance remains unclear. She was previously linked to singer Harry Styles, with whom she was seen sharing a kiss in March 2023. Her dating history also includes high-profile individuals such as Pete Davidson, Eric André, and DJ Orazio Rispo.
Gavras shares a complicated romantic history as well. He was previously linked to Lipa, but they reportedly parted ways in December 2023. Sources indicate that he is moving forward with Ratajkowski, marking a new chapter in his life.
Ratajkowski has been open about her thoughts on love and relationships, particularly in her book My Body. As she embraces this new romance, fans are eager to see where it leads.