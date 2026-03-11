or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Emily Ratajkowski
OK LogoCOUPLES

Emily Ratajkowski Confirms New Romance With Romain Gavras

split photo of Emily Ratajkowski & Romain Gavras
Source: MEGA;@emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski went public with filmmaker Romain Gavras, debuting their romance on Instagram.

Profile Image

March 11 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski officially confirmed her new relationship with Romain Gavras, the former boyfriend of Dua Lipa.

On Thursday, February 19, the model took to Instagram to share a series of intimate photos that reveal the budding romance.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Emily Ratajkowski confirmed her relationship with Romain Gavras on Instagram.
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski confirmed her relationship with Romain Gavras on Instagram.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

In the first image, Ratajkowski, 34, appears cozy with Gavras, 44, as he wraps his arms around her while she holds a glass of wine. Other pictures capture the couple in separate poses against a snowy backdrop, showcasing their fashionable outfits. Ratajkowski looks stunning in a red plunging dress, while Gavras opts for a sleek black shirt and silk scarf.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @emrata/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

The model did not provide a caption for the photo series, but fans quickly expressed their excitement. One commenter declared, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ YES to finding love again,” while another added, “Oh, we love to see it 😻.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Emily Ratajkowski shared intimate photos of the pair together.
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski shared intimate photos of the pair together.

MORE ON:
Emily Ratajkowski

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The exact timeline of their romance remains unclear. She was previously linked to singer Harry Styles, with whom she was seen sharing a kiss in March 2023. Her dating history also includes high-profile individuals such as Pete Davidson, Eric André, and DJ Orazio Rispo.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Romain Gavras previously dated Dua Lipa.
Source: MEGA

Romain Gavras previously dated Dua Lipa.

Article continues below advertisement

Gavras shares a complicated romantic history as well. He was previously linked to Lipa, but they reportedly parted ways in December 2023. Sources indicate that he is moving forward with Ratajkowski, marking a new chapter in his life.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The couple has not revealed when their relationship began.
Source: MEGA

The couple has not revealed when their relationship began.

Ratajkowski has been open about her thoughts on love and relationships, particularly in her book My Body. As she embraces this new romance, fans are eager to see where it leads.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.