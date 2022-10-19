Who Is Emily Ratajkowski's New Man Orazio Rispo? Get To Know The NYC-Based DJ

Onto the next? Though rumors swirled that Emily Ratajkowski was casually dating Brad Pitt after her recent divorce, it seems she's actually playing the field, as she was spotted locking lips with Orazio Rispo during their date on Friday, October 14.

Though Rispo may not be as high profile as the model, he's actually a NYC-based DJ who's been enlisted to spin tunes for quite a few notables.

