Who Is Emily Ratajkowski's New Man Orazio Rispo? Get To Know The NYC-Based DJ
Onto the next? Though rumors swirled that Emily Ratajkowski was casually dating Brad Pitt after her recent divorce, it seems she's actually playing the field, as she was spotted locking lips with Orazio Rispo during their date on Friday, October 14.
Though Rispo may not be as high profile as the model, he's actually a NYC-based DJ who's been enlisted to spin tunes for quite a few notables.
Scroll down to learn more about Ratajkowski's new flame.
What Does He Do For A Living?
The son of luxury realtor Giampiero Rispo, Orazio was born and raised in the Big Apple. After studying political science at Columbia University, he began pursuing his love of music, but he's also the chief strategy officer of the app Sprokit, a criminal justice platform which helps former prisoners reenter society.
The registered democrat currently has over 1,400 followers on Soundcloud, where he boasts 6 tracks.
He also opened up the Halcyon Record Shop in Brooklyn, though the store closed its doors in 2020 due to the pandemic. However, their website said they "hope to re-open in the future when the time is right."
Has He Dated A Celeb Before?
While he's never been directly linked to a Hollywood hottie, an outlet reported he once attended a red carpet with model Raica Oliveira, 38, who bares a resemblance to the Gone Girl actress.
Is He On Social Media?
The My Body author also followed Rispo on Instagram, though his profile — which has more than 4,000 followers — is private. He does have a quote in his bio that reads, "Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a hard battle."
His inactive Twitter profile has just one retweet on his feed: The Lincoln Project’s response "to the frivolous threat of a lawsuit from Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump’s lawyer."
How Long Has He Known Ratajkowski?
According to a report, the 35-year-old and mom-of-one, 31, were first spotted together last month in Italy during Milan Fashion Week.
Despite their steamy smooch, the model claimed earlier this month that she's "newly single for basically the first time in my life ever." She and estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, who shares 1-year-old son Sylvester, split this summer amid rumors he cheated.
