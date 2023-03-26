New Romance? Emily Ratajkowski & Harry Styles Spotted Passionately Kissing In Tokyo

On her podcast, "High Low with EmRata," the mom-of-one got candid about what it's been like to date in the public eye.

"I've gone on dates where there's been no pictures, and I'm like, 'All good,' and then there's been times where literally the first time that I've met someone, we spent two hours together, and there's pictures on the Internet," she said.

"My close friends will be like, 'Dude, that guy's stoked, like, he's stoked. He just got photographed on a date with you.' And then that makes me feel gross; I'm like, 'I wouldn't want to be with somebody who is excited to be photographed with me,' that's not a good sign," she continued.