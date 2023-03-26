New Romance? Emily Ratajkowski & Harry Styles Spotted Passionately Kissing In Tokyo
New couple alert!? Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles were spotted making out in Tokyo, Japan.
In the photo, the model, 31, was wearing a red puffer coat as she smooched the singer, 29, in the streets of the city.
The former One Direction member is currently on tour in Asia as part of his Love on Tour concert series.
Styles' potential new fling comes after he and Olivia Wilde went their separate ways after nearly two years together.
"Harry is the one who broke it off. People around him had become increasingly concerned about the negativity associated with Olivia, Jason [Sudeikis], the nanny; it was all too much. Harry could see through it all though. It’s not like he allowed it to effect the relationship. But how could it not?" a source exclusively told OK!, referring to how their nanny spilled secrets about Wilde's romance with the SNL star.
However, another insider claimed the two couldn't make things work due to their busy schedules.
"He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.," one source told People. "It's a very amicable decision."
"They're still very close friends," another source said. "Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart."
For her part, the Gone Girl alum, who split from Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022, has been on the prowl, as she's been spotted with Pete Davidson, Eric André and more.
On her podcast, "High Low with EmRata," the mom-of-one got candid about what it's been like to date in the public eye.
"I've gone on dates where there's been no pictures, and I'm like, 'All good,' and then there's been times where literally the first time that I've met someone, we spent two hours together, and there's pictures on the Internet," she said.
"My close friends will be like, 'Dude, that guy's stoked, like, he's stoked. He just got photographed on a date with you.' And then that makes me feel gross; I'm like, 'I wouldn't want to be with somebody who is excited to be photographed with me,' that's not a good sign," she continued.
She went on to reveal she just "started dating someone ... I kind of like," but failed to give anymore details.
Daily Mail obtained photos of the pair.