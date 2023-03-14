Eric André Spills What Inspired Him & Former Flame Emily Ratajkowski To Share Their 'Iconic' NSFW Valentine's Day Photos
Though Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André's fling was short-lived, it sure was memorable, largely in part to the risqué snaps they shared for Valentine's Day.
While the pair fizzled out mere days later, the comedian has no ill will towards the model, and he even dished on what inspired their saucy snaps during a new interview.
"I was really in the moment, I was drinking wine, she started dying laughing, and she was like, ‘I have to take a picture of this.’ She took the picture, we both started cracking up," he spilled to Rolling Stone of the pics that featured them both in the buff. "She was like, ‘This is iconic,’ We both agreed this was a beautiful image that we had to share with the world."
"It was one of those things. And I think that’s what art is about. Art is not intellectual; it’s primal. It has to speak to your hormones as much as it speaks to your mind," the 39-year-old quipped. "The beauty of that was the spontaneity. Spontaneity and capturing happy accidents are what art is all about."
- Emily Ratajkowski Is Having 'Fun' Staying Single But Admits She 'Just Started Dating Someone' New
- Emily Ratajkowski Admits Cheating Ex Sebastian Bear-McClard 'Crossed Lines' & 'Gaslighted' Her: 'Men Are Trash!'
- Emily Ratajkowski Experiments With Fun Red Hair Color After Ending Eric André Fling: Photo
Speaking of beauty, the TV star knew the public was shocked by their romance since he thinks he's "ugly," but he pointed out that personality is what matters most.
"I think that people think attraction is only based on physical appearance, but beauty is only skin-deep," he insisted.
The bombshell's obvious good looks aside, André also admired the way the mom-of-one, 31, handled herself — especially when dealing with pestering paparazzi.
"It’s legalized stalking. There’s a darkness to it. It’s boundary-less and quasi-abusive, you know what I mean? She has the right to her privacy. If she goes outside her house they’re there," he spilled. "It’s more about how I feel concerned for her safety and the safety of others at her level who deal with that. She has a kid. It’s not safe. She’s handled it with grace."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
While the comic didn't reveal if he was seeing anyone new, Ratajkowski confessed earlier this month that she "just started dating someone" new, though she confessed, "being single has been fun."
The star and estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard split this past summer amid rumors he was unfaithful.