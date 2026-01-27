Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Snatched Abs in Dangerously-Low Pants During Winter Storm: Photos
Jan. 27 2026, Published 9:33 a.m. ET
Even a winter storm couldn't hide Emily Ratajkowski's perfectly toned abs.
The model, 34, dared to bare the elements, rocking a cropped long sleeve that exposed her snatched midsection and pushed the envelope further by sporting dangerously low sweatpants in photos posted via Instagram on Monday, January 26.
Emily Ratajkowski Showed Off Her Curves in a Winter Storm
Ratajkowski held a champagne glass as she playfully lifted her arms, striking a cutesy pose.
In another shot, the My Body author wore a full-length jacket, playfully leaving it open down the middle to show off her chiseled stomach as she posed in the middle of a snow-covered street.
The model proved the storm warnings weren't slowing her down, including photos of herself making snow angels and sledding in the park with her son, Sylvester “Sly” Apollo, whom she shares with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.
Fans Praised Emily Ratajkowski's Bold Look
Fans couldn't get enough of Ratajkowski's daring snow photo shoot, flooding the comments section with praise.
"Crop top in the snow! exactly 😍," one fan wrote, while another admirer added, "Because even in the dead of winter a pic of a great set of abs is a terrible thing to waste."
"Literally the baddest snow bunny on the planet!❤️❤️❤️," a third added.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Emily Ratajkowski's Twerking Video Sparked Controversy
Though Ratajkowski's latest post was welcomed with nothing but compliments, a social media post celebrating New York City’s newest and first Muslin mayor, Zohran Mamdani, sparked major backlash earlier this month.
“mamdani’s new york!!” she captioned the flirty video clip, where she twerked in a sheer skirt while inside a bodega, on January 7. The music video star was surrounded by chips and snacks as she twirled her hips in front of the camera.
The next photo was more controversial, as she posed in a white hijab in what appeared to be inside a mosque.
The racy content continued, with the brunette beauty sharing a close-up snap of herself sticking out her tongue as she lifted her white T-shirt, her cleavage just peeking out of the frame.
Emily Ratajkowski Was Called Out by Fans
Although Ratajkowski had supporters defending her, many criticized the model as insensitive, taking issue with her choice to pair a twerking video with an image of a mosque in the same post.
“love you queen but you’re just disrespecting the hijab 🥲,” one critic wrote.
A second added, “The second slide was taken in Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi, my home. I’m not religious and have always been a fan of yours but d--- ... show some f------ respect.
“Emily I like you but the juxtaposition between the first two slides is lowkey disrespectful,” a third pointed out. "I generally like your posts but this feels outdated (first slide especially) and kind of ick."