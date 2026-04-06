Emily Ratajkowski Goes Topless While Living It Up on Lavish Tokyo Vacation: Photos

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Emily Ratajkowski is baring it all while on a trip overseas. The model, 34, dared to strip down to just a pair of barely-there black underwear while on a Tokyo vacation in photos posted via Instagram on Monday, April 6.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski gave fans a glimpse at a recent trip to Tokyo.

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Emily Ratajkowski Went Topless in Tokyo

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski bared it all while on a vacation in Tokyo.

"🇯🇵! I missed you! i love you!" she captioned the series of sultry photos. In the racy snap, Ratajkowski stood topless in front of a bathroom mirror, her phone strategically covering her face while her sculpted stomach was on full display. Her signature brunette waves cascaded down her back as she showed off an unmade bed behind her. In a split photo below, she gave fans a glimpse of a charming Tokyo alley.

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Emily Ratajkowski Shared Candid Photos From Tokyo

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski showed off photos from a recent trip to Tokyo.

Ratajkowski treated fans to candid glimpses from her overseas trip, flashing her signature pout while enjoying a bento box. In another snap, the U.K. native rocked a cozy, oversized coat and playfully threw up two peace signs for the camera. "So lovely, free spirit and pretty," one fan said in the comments section, while another added, "Such an exquisite face. Molto bella 🔥🔥❤️❤️😍." "So happy you're enjoying your trip to Japan! Sending love from Tokyo," a third added.

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Emily Ratajkowski's Boyfriend Romain Gavras Was Spotted in The Photos

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski's boyfriend, Romain Gavras, was spotted in the Tokyo photos.

Ratajkowski's boyfriend, Romain Gavras, also made a cameo in the post, where his hands appeared to grab her face as she stuck her tongue out while drinking a beverage. The pair have been linked since November 2025, when they were spotted holding hands in New York City. Ratajkowski and Gavras, 44, didn't confirm their relationship until months later, on February 19, when she shared PDA-filled photos seemingly celebrating Valentine's Day together. Though Ratajkowski left the post captionless, the snap captured an intimate moment, with Gavras holding her head and waist, drawing her in close. In another snap, Ratajkowski can be seen wearing a gorgeous plunging red halter dress as she sat in a booth next to her boyfriend, who held her tightly.

Emily Ratajkowski Confirmed Romance in February

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski and Romain Gavras confirmed their romance in February 2025.