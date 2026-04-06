or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Emily Ratajkowski
OK LogoPHOTOS

Emily Ratajkowski Goes Topless While Living It Up on Lavish Tokyo Vacation: Photos

Photo of Emily Ratajkowski
Source: MEGA

Model Emily Ratajkowski dared to bare it all and go topless in new photos during a lavish vacation in Tokyo.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 6 2026, Published 4:06 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski is baring it all while on a trip overseas.

The model, 34, dared to strip down to just a pair of barely-there black underwear while on a Tokyo vacation in photos posted via Instagram on Monday, April 6.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski gave fans a glimpse at a recent trip to Tokyo.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski Went Topless in Tokyo

Photo of Emily Ratajkowski bared it all while on a vacation in Tokyo.
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski bared it all while on a vacation in Tokyo.

"🇯🇵! I missed you! i love you!" she captioned the series of sultry photos.

In the racy snap, Ratajkowski stood topless in front of a bathroom mirror, her phone strategically covering her face while her sculpted stomach was on full display.

Her signature brunette waves cascaded down her back as she showed off an unmade bed behind her. In a split photo below, she gave fans a glimpse of a charming Tokyo alley.

Article continues below advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski Shared Candid Photos From Tokyo

Photo of Emily Ratajkowski showed off photos from a recent trip to Tokyo.
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski showed off photos from a recent trip to Tokyo.

Ratajkowski treated fans to candid glimpses from her overseas trip, flashing her signature pout while enjoying a bento box.

In another snap, the U.K. native rocked a cozy, oversized coat and playfully threw up two peace signs for the camera.

"So lovely, free spirit and pretty," one fan said in the comments section, while another added, "Such an exquisite face. Molto bella 🔥🔥❤️❤️😍."

"So happy you're enjoying your trip to Japan! Sending love from Tokyo," a third added.

MORE ON:
Emily Ratajkowski

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski's Boyfriend Romain Gavras Was Spotted in The Photos

Photo of Emily Ratajkowski's boyfriend, Romain Gavras, was spotted in the Tokyo photos.
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski's boyfriend, Romain Gavras, was spotted in the Tokyo photos.

Ratajkowski's boyfriend, Romain Gavras, also made a cameo in the post, where his hands appeared to grab her face as she stuck her tongue out while drinking a beverage.

The pair have been linked since November 2025, when they were spotted holding hands in New York City.

Ratajkowski and Gavras, 44, didn't confirm their relationship until months later, on February 19, when she shared PDA-filled photos seemingly celebrating Valentine's Day together.

Though Ratajkowski left the post captionless, the snap captured an intimate moment, with Gavras holding her head and waist, drawing her in close. In another snap, Ratajkowski can be seen wearing a gorgeous plunging red halter dress as she sat in a booth next to her boyfriend, who held her tightly.

Emily Ratajkowski Confirmed Romance in February

Photo of Emily Ratajkowski and Romain Gavras confirmed their romance in February 2025.
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski and Romain Gavras confirmed their romance in February 2025.

The French film director is known for his previous relationship with singer Dua Lipa, whom he split from in December 2023.

Meanwhile, Ratajkowski was previously linked to singer Harry Styles in March 2023, when they were spotted kissing. Her past dating history includes A-listers like Pete Davidson, Eric André and DJ Orazio Rispo.

Ratajkowski split from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022. They welcomed a son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, during their four-year marriage.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.