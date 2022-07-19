One Less ProblemEmily Ratajkowski & Estranged Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard's Rent Lawsuit Was Dismissed Prior To Breakup
Emily Ratajkowski caught a break on the lawsuit her landlord had previously filed against her and estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. Just a few days ago, OK! reported the model was splitting from the movie producer amid rumors of infidelity, but on the bright side, it's been revealed that the couple are no longer embroiled in a lawsuit filed by their landlord in 2019.
Their former NYC landlord Antoni Ghosh once accused the pair of failing to pay $160,000 in rent (two years worth), but Radar learned Ghosh dismissed the suit in March. At the time, he claimed they "utilized delay tactics" to live rent-free, as Bear-McClard has filed an application under the city’s Loft Law, which means he couldn't be evicted while the application was being processed.
The law is meant to protect individuals, mostly starving artists, from being evicted.
Now that the legal war has been resolved, Ratajkowski, 31, will be faced with more woes, as an insider says she's "talking to attorneys" about splitting from Bear-McClard, 34. It's unclear if they have a prenup, but they do share one child, 1-year-old son Sylvester.
As previously reported, the model is "holding it together" and "staying strong" for their little boy as the movie producer was allegedly unfaithful to his wife on more than one occasion.
"He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross," one source claimed. "He’s a dog." The pair have yet to comment on the breakup, though the mom-of-one was recently seen without her wedding ring.
When the pair got hitched in 2018, it seemed a little too quick, as they had only just stepped out together a month prior, but the My Body author revealed, "We knew each other for a long time before."
They wound up exchanging vows at a NYC courthouse. "Weddings are amazing," the actress noted. "I wanna party, I wanna celebrate love and relationships, but this was just for us and it was very nice."
Instead of wearing a white gown, the star donned a yellow jumpsuit.
"I never loved the idea of white for a wedding because I’m not a pure woman. I’m a woman with a lot of character and experience and life. I also just love the idea of a suit, especially at City Hall, because it’s like you’re taking care of business," she explained. "I really wanted to wear red actually, initially ... and then I just love mustard yellow and I found that suit and just knew that it was the one."