Emily Ratajkowski & Sebastian Bear-McClard Split After She Discovered Proof Of His Infidelity, Source Reveals, Was 'Easy' For Her To Walk Away

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard seemed like the picture-perfect couple, and now a source confirmed to OK! that the two went their separate ways after she discovered what she believed to be proof of his infidelity.

“The decision to leave a marriage at any time is difficult — but equally, when you went through what she did, it was a relatively easy decision to make,” a source close to Ratajkowski exclusively tells OK!.

“She is a strong and fierce woman. She could not uncover the level of betrayal she did and allow a fractured marriage to continue," the insider continues.