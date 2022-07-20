Emily Ratajkowski & Sebastian Bear-McClard Split After She Discovered Proof Of His Infidelity, Source Reveals, Was 'Easy' For Her To Walk Away
Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard seemed like the picture-perfect couple, and now a source confirmed to OK! that the two went their separate ways after she discovered what she believed to be proof of his infidelity.
“The decision to leave a marriage at any time is difficult — but equally, when you went through what she did, it was a relatively easy decision to make,” a source close to Ratajkowski exclusively tells OK!.
“She is a strong and fierce woman. She could not uncover the level of betrayal she did and allow a fractured marriage to continue," the insider continues.
As OK! previously reported, Bear-McClard was dubbed "a serial cheater" by a different insider, adding that "he's a dog."
The model, who shares 1-year-old son Sylvester with Bear-McClard, is "holding it together for their son and staying strong," another source shared, adding that she hasn't filed for divorce just yet.
The two tied the knot in 2018 — just two weeks after they went public with their relationship. "I have a surprise," she teased at the time. "I got married today."
"We decided we were going to get married in January and then were kind of waiting for the right moment," she explained to Vanity Fair at the time. "It’s one of those things [where] you have to choose one witness and we couldn’t just choose one of our friends, so then we were like, which friends can be there? I can’t even imagine what having a 300-person wedding is like, because it still felt kind of hectic to plan ours."
The couple apparently had known each other for a while before they took their relationship to the next level. "I never loved the idea of white for a wedding because I’m not a pure woman. I’m a woman with a lot of character and experience and life. I also just love the idea of a suit, especially at City Hall, because it’s like you’re taking care of business. I really wanted to wear red actually, initially ... and then I just love mustard yellow and I found that suit and just knew that it was the one," she shared of her outfit.