Emily Ratajkowski Nearly Has a Nip Slip as She Shows Off Her Bum in Tight Bathing Suit: Photo

Source: MEGA; @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski nearly suffered a nip slip in a racy poolside photo on Instagram.

By:

July 21 2025, Published 8:42 a.m. ET

Emily Ratajkowski is having a hot girl summer!

The model, 34, set Instagram on fire with a poolside photo showing her in a black, dangerously low-cut one-piece swimsuit that barely stayed in place.

With her wet hair slicked back and a fierce gaze locked on the camera, Ratajkowski leaned into the sultry vibe — and her followers couldn’t get enough.

In a second hot snap, the My Body author strutted away from the camera, giving fans a peek at her sculpted backside. The barely-there suit hugged her body perfectly, showing off her long legs and killer figure.

“Adriaticcc,” she simply captioned the slideshow.

Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski stunned fans with sultry swimsuit photos on Instagram.

Fans quickly filled the comments section with love.

“🔥🔥🔥🔥,” one person wrote, while another added, “yesss gorgeous.”

“Special 😍🔥,” a third said.

“invented being hot on Instagram,” one follower joked.

“Insane ❤️,” another chimed in.

The daring photos follow Ratajkowski's appearance on the small screen.

She stars in Netflix's new comedy Too Much, directed by her longtime pal Lena Dunham. The show follows Jessica (played by Megan Stalter) as she tries to move on after a breakup with ex-boyfriend Zev (Michael Zegen). Ratajkowski stars as Wendy, Zev’s new influencer girlfriend, whose constant Instagram posts send Jessica spiraling.

Source: @emrata/Instagram

The model nearly had a nip slip in the black one-piece.

MORE ON:
Emily Ratajkowski

In a wild scene, Jessica drunkenly breaks into Wendy and Zev’s apartment, but instead of causing chaos, Wendy stays cool about the wild situation.

In an interview with Variety, Ratajkowski opened up about shaping the character to make her a little less perfect.

“At first, Lena had written her as a lawyer, and I was like, ‘I want her to be a little bit more hateable,’” she said. “She was such a smart, perfect, amazing person who was, like, posting social justice stuff online. And I was like, ‘I really want this girl to be an influencer... I think the payoff could be really great at the end.’”

She also reflected on how social media affects modern relationships.

“It’s a weird time we live in. 30 years ago, if your ex-boyfriend got a new girlfriend, you’d maybe meet her once, or see a picture once, but now you can have access to their everyday goings-on,” she said. “And I think that can really f--- with your brain.”

Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski returns to acting in Lena Dunham’s Netflix series 'Too Much.'

Although Ratajkowski has admitted to feeling boxed in by Hollywood roles in the past, she said this one came at the right time in her life.

“Lena was the first person who published my writing, on Lenny Letter, but she knew about me from Instagram. I’ve had a lot of experiences, with Lena specifically, where she has seen past surface level things and given me so many opportunities,” she explained.

Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski plays an influencer in the new series.

“When I shot [Too Much], I was about to turn 33. I’m a grown a-- woman, with a child, and it just felt very natural and right to be doing the kind of roles and working with the kind of people who share the ideas I do around women and respect,” she added. “So I wasn’t really working anything, but it felt really nice.”

