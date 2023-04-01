Hot Mama! Emily Ratajkowski's Sexiest Snaps That Lured In Hollywood's Hottest Hunks — Photos
Emily Ratajkowski is living the dream when it comes to romance!
Between flings with Brad Pitt and Pete Davidson, along with her most recent makeout sesh with Harry Styles, the 31-year-old has lived out nearly every Wattpad fantasy to ever exist. At this point — there's no A-lister the smoking hot mama can't pull!
Keep scrolling to view Ratajkowski's most hottest moments.
Coincidence? Ratajkowski subtly captioned her angelic snaps with a couple of emojis, "🍣🍶," including the icon for sushi while sitting inside of a restaurant on Saturday, January 14.
Who would have thought that she would be locking lips with the "Music for a Sushi Restaurant" singer in Tokyo, Japan, just two months later?
"Another boat, another beer," the brunette babe cleverly captioned her alluring post, as she showed off her flattering figure in July 2021.
"36 hours in 🇫🇷 for the most incredible performer alive today: My queen @rosalia.vt ! Rosalia! you are an absolute goddess. thanks for having us! motomami forever 🏍️❤️ 🔥," Ratajkowski wrote of the iconic Spanish singer during a trip to Paris, France, in December 2022.
The mom-of-one — who shares her son, Sylvester, 2, with her cheating ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard — stunned in a fringe-trimmed red jacket, while posing with a glass of champagne.
Bikini body! The My Body author dropped a few drool-worthy photos to Instagram during a trip to San Juan, Puerto Rico, in September 2022.
The trip was a special one for Ratajkowski, as she was able to bring her baby boy to visit the place where she "learned to walk."
Ratajkowski kicked off 2023 leaving little to the imagination, as she showed off her sandy cheeks beneath the radiating sun on Monday, January 2.
Clearly, the gorgeous gal has been living her best life since she ditched her husband of four years in September 2022 after his infidelity was exposed.
The stunning celebrity recently dished on how surprised she was regarding fans' reactions when they learned McClard had cheated on such a "perfect" person.
"It was so interesting that that was the reaction to the news because I was just like… men are trash, ladies! It doesn’t matter who you are or how perfect you are or whatever," Ratajkowski explained during the Wednesday, March 8, episode of "Dear Media’s Going Mental With Eileen Kelly."