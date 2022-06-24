Spotted! Emily Ratajkowski Sizzles In Vibrant Summer Style — Get The Look

The My Body author let her top do the talking as she radiated beauty in a summer silhouette.

The look included a button-up Gimaguas Multicolor Coco Camisole, which is currently on sale retailing for $105, paired perfectly with a blood orange shrug with adorable thumbhole inserts. The mother-of-one kept the rest of her look on the simpler side, styling it with low rise black trousers and accessorizing with black sunglasses, a light brown handbag, layered jewelry and medium-sized hoop earrings. She kept a laidback hairdo for her productive afternoon, styling it fully down with a natural wave.

As summer has finally begun, bright colorful couture has quickly taken the spotlight as a go-to warm weather trend. Em Rata's fabulous top showed off so many fun trends, making it stand out as a unique style option. Between the alluring button-up detail and the pink, green and yellow vertical ombre pattern, the camisole is perfect for the first week of the summer season! Since the city streets haven't received full summer heat just yet, the shrug and trending trousers were the perfect addition to the chic look.

Obsessed with Emily Ratajkowski's stunning summer style? OK! helps you shop the exact vibrant tank top, as well as five other similar selections below!