Spotted! Emily Ratajkowski Sizzles In Vibrant Summer Style — Get The Look

emily ratajkowski summer style colorful shop feature
Source: MEGA
By:

Jun. 24 2022, Published 12:53 p.m. ET

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

American model Emily Ratajkowski brightened up the streets of New York City yesterday, June 23, as the gorgeous goddess stepped out in fabulous summer fashion.

10 CLOSET ESSENTIALS YOU NEED IN ORDER TO ACHIEVE HAILEY BIEBER LEVEL STREET STYLE — SHOP NOW

The recently turned 31-year-old looked absolutely stunning while running errands during her casual afternoon. The brunette bombshell celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, June 7, at a beachfront hotel in France with her son, Sylvester Bear, and some of her closest friends.

emily ratajkowski summer style colorful shop
Source: MEGA

The My Body author let her top do the talking as she radiated beauty in a summer silhouette.

The look included a button-up Gimaguas Multicolor Coco Camisole, which is currently on sale retailing for $105, paired perfectly with a blood orange shrug with adorable thumbhole inserts. The mother-of-one kept the rest of her look on the simpler side, styling it with low rise black trousers and accessorizing with black sunglasses, a light brown handbag, layered jewelry and medium-sized hoop earrings. She kept a laidback hairdo for her productive afternoon, styling it fully down with a natural wave.

SINGLE LORI HARVEY RUNS ERRANDS IN STYLE FOLLOWING BREAKUP WITH MICHAEL B. JORDAN — GET THE LOOK

As summer has finally begun, bright colorful couture has quickly taken the spotlight as a go-to warm weather trend. Em Rata's fabulous top showed off so many fun trends, making it stand out as a unique style option. Between the alluring button-up detail and the pink, green and yellow vertical ombre pattern, the camisole is perfect for the first week of the summer season! Since the city streets haven't received full summer heat just yet, the shrug and trending trousers were the perfect addition to the chic look.

Obsessed with Emily Ratajkowski's stunning summer style? OK! helps you shop the exact vibrant tank top, as well as five other similar selections below!

emily ratajkowski summer style colorful shop
Source: SSENSE

Gimaguas' Multicolor Coco Camisole is on sale retailing for $105 (regularly $130) at ssense.com.

emily ratajkowski summer style colorful shop
Source: Princess Polly

Princess Polly's Sutton Top retails for $52 at us.princesspolly.com.

emily ratajkowski summer style colorful shop
Source: Revolve

AFRM's Kona Top is on sale retailing for $30 (regularly $42) at revolve.com.

emily ratajkowski summer style colorful shop
Source: Cider

Cider's Knit Tassel Halter Tank Top retails for $22 at shopcider.com.

emily ratajkowski summer style colorful shop
Source: Cider

Cider's Tropical Print Crop Tank Top retails for $20 at shopcider.com.

emily ratajkowski summer style colorful shop
Source: Cider

Cider's Floral Jacquard Cami Top retails for $22 at shopcider.com.

