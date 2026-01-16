Emily Ratajkowski Turns Up the Heat in Siren Red Lacy Lingerie: See Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski brought the heat in a fiery red lingerie set that left little to the imagination. Ratajkowski, 34, flaunted her curves while striking a sultry pose in front of a mirror in a video shared via Instagram on Friday, January 16.

Emily Ratajkowski Posed in Siren Red Lingerie

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski showed off her curves in sultry red lingerie.

In the video clip, the model wore a sultry three-piece lingerie set, complete with a garter that accentuated her tiny waist. She exuded effortless glamour, letting her brunette waves bounce as she pouted seductively at the camera. Fans were obsessed with Emrata's fierce look, sharing their admiration in the comments section. "Lord have mercy 🔥🥵🔥 i can't put it into words. My God Emily," one user wrote, while another added, "Emily you’re looking younger every day ✨." "Okay Emily act up spicy mama," a third added.

Emily Ratajkowski Twerked in a Bodega

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski caused controversy when she posed in a white hijab.

Though Ratajkowski is no stranger to sharing racy photos online, a social media post celebrating New York City’s newest and first Muslin mayor, Zohran Mamdani, sparked major backlash earlier this month. “mamdani’s new york!!” she captioned the flirty video clip on January 7. The upload began with a clip of the My Body author twerking in a sheer skirt while inside a bodega. The music video star was surrounded by chips and snacks as she twirled her hips in front of the camera. The next photo was more controversial, as she dressed up in a white hijab and appeared to be inside what looked like a mosque.

Emily Ratajkowski's Post Sparked Backlash Online

Source: MEGA Emily Ratajkowski publicly voiced her support for New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani in November 2025.

Ratajkowski's post drew mixed reactions, with some supporters defending her, while others slammed the model as insensitive for including a twerking video and an image from inside a mosque in the same post. “The second slide was taken in Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi, my home. I’m not religious and have always been a fan of yours but d--- ... show some f------ respect," one user wrote. Meanwhile, another added, "love you queen but you’re just disrespecting the hijab 🥲." “Emily I like you but the juxtaposition between the first two slides is lowkey disrespectful,” a third added. "I generally like your posts but this feels outdated (first slide especially)."

Emily Ratajkowski Voiced Support for NYC Mayor in November 2025

Source: MEGA Emily Ratajkowski has yet to respond to the backlash surrounding her twerking video.