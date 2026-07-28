Emily Wilson Says Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' Has 'Abysmal' Dialogue Despite Box Office Success

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Emily Wilson, whose 2017 English translation of Homer's The Odyssey inspired Christopher Nolan's adaptation, criticized the filmmaker's screenplay in a review published by the London Review of Books. "The writing is abysmal. None of the characters has convincing motivation for their actions or words," she wrote, outlining several problems she had with the adaptation. Wilson further explained why she believed the film missed the mark, saying, "Nolan’s Odyssey lacks many of the elements that make the poem great." She added, "It has nothing convincing to say about time, memory, history, war, or about the relationship between one warrior’s glorious return and the lives of his family, adversaries, comrades, friends and neighbours."

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Source: MEGA ; @The 92nd Street Y, New York/YouTube Emily Wilson criticized Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' and called its writing 'abysmal' in her review.

Wilson also criticized several creative choices beyond the screenplay. "There are no s-- scenes, and all the food looks horrible," she wrote. She added that, unlike some of Nolan’s other films, The Odyssey was "not boring" because she believed the main Greek source material story was "impossible to mess up entirely." She also said her teenage children enjoyed the film, while she felt it reflected Nolan's "usual combination of grandiosity and superficiality." Nolan's The Odyssey became one of the biggest theatrical hits this year, but the filmmaker's acclaimed adaptation received a harsh review from the very translator who helped shape its vision.

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Emily Wilson Criticized the Film's Dialogue and Casting Choices

Source: @The 92nd Street Y, New York/YouTube Emily Wilson criticized Christopher Nolan's dialogue and said the film's language felt flat and overly expository.

Wilson also weighed in on the conversation surrounding the film's diverse cast, including Lupita Nyong'o and Zendaya. She argued that their casting did not make the adaptation more progressive because, in her view, their characters mainly existed to support the white lead. The professor also defended one aspect of Nolan's approach, stating, "Despite the manufactured online outrage, there is nothing inherently wrong with the movie’s attempt to approximate contemporary American speech." She continued, "But writing dialogue is not one of Nolan’s talents. The language is relentlessly expository, humourless, and flat."

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Christopher Nolan Previously Praised Emily Wilson's Translation

Source: MEGA Christopher Nolan earlier credited Emily Wilson's translation of 'The Odyssey' as a major inspiration for his film adaptation.

Before the movie's release, Nolan discussed the influence of Wilson's work during an interview with Empire. The director said the opening line of her translation — "Tell me about a complicated man" — became a "huge part" and major inspiration for his approach to the adaptation. Wilson previously said she felt "humbled" after learning that Nolan had drawn from her work. That appreciation, however, changed after she watched the finished film. "I would be ashamed to have written any part of this script," she admitted. Wilson added, "Sadly, [Matt] Damon’s Odysseus isn’t complicated or wily or artful."

The Film Continued to Win Over Audiences

Source: @Universal Pictures/YouTube Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' earned strong reviews from audiences and became a box office hit.