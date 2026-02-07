or
Article continues below advertisement
'Tangled' Live-Action Is Finally Happening! Everything to Know About the Film Adaptation: Cast, Potential Release Date and More

Source: MEGA; Walt Disney Animation Studios/YouTube

'Tangled' is the latest Disney animated title slated for a live-action adaptation.

Feb. 7 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

When Was the 'Tangled' Live-Action Adaptation Confirmed?

Source: Walt Disney Animation Studios/YouTube

Disney is finally working on the live-action adaptation of 'Tangled.'

Tangled fans will soon see Rapunzel let down her hair once again in Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation.

Talks for a live-action treatment began in 2024 after reports emerged that The Greatest Showman filmmaker Michael Gracey was in talks to direct. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson was also attached to write the script, with Kristin Burr and Lucy Kitada set to produce.

Why Was Production on the 'Tangled' Live-Action Adaptation Paused?

Source: Walt Disney Animation Studios/YouTube

The live-action is based on the 2010 animation.

Unfortunately, Disney put the production on hold after Snow White fell short of expectations at the box office, studio sources confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

At the time, the Rachel Zegler-led live-action debuted with a lackluster $87 million worldwide and ultimately grossed $205.5 million against a reported $410 million total cost.

When Did Development on the 'Tangled' Live-Action Adaptation Resume?

Source: Walt Disney Animation Studios/YouTube

The 'Tangled' live-action film will be directed by Michael Gracey.

Disney

In October 2025, the studio confirmed it had resumed early development on the Tangled live-action adaptation, with Scarlett Johansson in negotiations to star as Mother Gothel.

However, nearly two months later, reports confirmed the Black Widow actress dropped out of the role due to scheduling conflicts as she was about to shoot The Exorcist reboot and The Batman Part II in 2026.

Who Is in the Cast of 'Tangled' Live-Action Film?

Source: MEGA

Disney named the stars who will take on the main roles of Rapunzel and Flynn Rider.

In a January 7 Instagram update, Disney confirmed that Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim will play the roles of Rapunzel and Flynn Rider, respectively, in the live-action adaptation.

"Too grateful to put into words," the Zombies actor reacted to the casting on his Instagram Stories. "I will do him justice I promise."

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Manheim set the record straight about the rumor suggesting he had not keep the gig a secret from his fans.

"It's important the world knows this!" he said. "People think that I booked this like a long time ago and I've been keeping it a secret. I found out 10 minutes before the news was released that I'd be playing Flynn. So that day was — I woke up, just like any other day, and by the end of the day... it was beautiful. The world knew, it was great."

On the other hand, he expressed his excitement ahead of the production.

"It feels like thousands of people just got this role, it feels so genuinely happy," Manheim added. "My skin was like tingling that day. I was just flooded with dopamine, love, and everything."

He continued, "I'm gonna really honor this movie and this role. I love Tangled, so here we go. Adventure of a lifetime."

When Is the 'Tangled' Live-Action Film Expected to Be Released?

Source: MEGA

Scarlett Johansson was previously eyed to play Mother Gothel.

While Disney has not set a release date for the Tangled live-action adaptation as of press time, the film's expected production schedule this year points to a possible 2027 theatrical release.

