Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Weds Matt Moeller: 'One of the Best Days of My Life'

"I saw your dad go downstairs and [thought], 'Alright. I got to do it right now or I'm not doing it today. I'm going to have to schedule some other time,'" he shared of the special moment. "So, I just followed him downstairs and thankfully, he was just down there, grabbing your [birthday] cake."

As for the ring, Hailie's husband-to-be had to get creative since she wasn't sure about her preferred style. "After I ordered it, we were at my family's and we were all talking about rings and I think you mentioned you had no idea what you wanted," he noted. "And I was like, ‘Oh my god, I just ordered this ring. She's saying she doesn't know what she wants.'"