Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Weds Matt Moeller: 'One of the Best Days of My Life'
Eminem's daughter Alaina Scott is a married lady!
The rapper's 30-year-old child wed fiancé Matt Moeller on Friday, June 9, in a romantic outdoor wedding in Detroit, Mich., surrounded by 125 of their closest friends and family.
"June 9, 2023 simply one of the best days of my life🤍 in this lifetime and in the next, my soul will always find yours," Scott wrote in an Instagram post alongside multiple shots of herself and her new husband.
Although the photos appeared to feature multiple relatives, Eminem — who adopted Alaina when he was with her mother, Kim Scott, in the early 2000's — did not seem to be present at the ceremony.
It appears to be a happy time for the musician's family, as his other daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, 27 — who was a bridesmaid for her older sister — got engaged to beau Evan McClintock in February. With such an intimidating father-in-law to-be, the famous offspring's man opened up on her “Just a Little Shady” podcast about how he asked Eminem for his daughter's hand in marriage.
"Over the holidays, I was looking for an opportunity not to make it too obvious,” McClintock explained of his discussion with the icon.
"I saw your dad go downstairs and [thought], 'Alright. I got to do it right now or I'm not doing it today. I'm going to have to schedule some other time,'" he shared of the special moment. "So, I just followed him downstairs and thankfully, he was just down there, grabbing your [birthday] cake."
As for the ring, Hailie's husband-to-be had to get creative since she wasn't sure about her preferred style. "After I ordered it, we were at my family's and we were all talking about rings and I think you mentioned you had no idea what you wanted," he noted. "And I was like, ‘Oh my god, I just ordered this ring. She's saying she doesn't know what she wants.'"