Eminem Reveals Battle With Addiction Almost Took His Life: It Kind Of 'Sucked'

With his 26-year-old daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, whom the artist shares with ex Kim Scott, in attendance at the star-studded ceremony, Eminem revealed the moment when he knew he had to turn his life around.

“I almost died from an overdose in 2007, which kind of sucked,” the 8 Mile star said. “Hailie, plug your ears. Because drugs were f**king delicious. I thought we had a good thing going on, but I had to go and f**k it all up. Goddamn."