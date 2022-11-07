Eminem Reveals Battle With Addiction Almost Took His Life: It Kind Of 'Sucked'
Eminem got more candid than ever about his battle with addiction. While being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday, November 7, the "Stan" rapper opened up about how he almost lost his life to drugs and how music helped him heal.
“I realize what an honor it is right now to be here up here tonight, and what a privilege it is to do the music that I love,” Eminem explained during his acceptance speech. “Music basically saved my life … I’ll keep this as painless as possible. I’m f**king stuttering and s**t. I’m probably not supposed to actually be here tonight because of a couple of reasons.”
With his 26-year-old daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, whom the artist shares with ex Kim Scott, in attendance at the star-studded ceremony, Eminem revealed the moment when he knew he had to turn his life around.
“I almost died from an overdose in 2007, which kind of sucked,” the 8 Mile star said. “Hailie, plug your ears. Because drugs were f**king delicious. I thought we had a good thing going on, but I had to go and f**k it all up. Goddamn."
“Hold on, I lost my motherf**ing spot. Paul, did I say, I said drugs were delicious, right? And finally, I had to really fight my way through man to try and break through in this music, and I’m so honored and I’m so grateful that I’m even able to be up here doing hip-hip music, man, because I love it so much,” he divulged.
The Grammy award-winning star has been open about his addiction to Vicodin, Valium, Ambien and methadone, which began in the early 2000's, while filming his semi-autobiographical 2002 movie, 8 Mile.
“We were doing 16 hours on the set and you had a certain window where you had to sleep. One day somebody gave me an Ambien, and it knocked me the f**k out. I was like, ‘I need this all the time,'” Eminem, who has been sober for ten years, continued.