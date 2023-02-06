Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Announces Engagement To Longtime Love Evan McClintock — Read Rapper's Fans' Best Reactions
Eminem is gaining a son-in-law! The star's daughter Hailie Jade announced via Instagram she and beau Evan McClintock became engaged over the weekend.
"Casual weekend recap… 😭💗 2.4.23 💍 i love you @evanmcclintock11," the 27-year-old captioned her Monday, February 6, post, which featured photos from his proposal and a shot of the diamond ring.
Along with congratulating the couple on their milestone, Jade's social media followers couldn't help but speculate what McClintock's relationship with his fiancée's dad is like.
"Wonder if he asked the goat 🤔," one fan wrote, referencing the award-winning rapper, 50, while another commented, "Now to wait for Slim Shady's response."
"Imagine that father in law 😵💫," mused another.
The podcast host and McClintock have been dating since at least 2016, which is the first year she posted a photo of them together on her Instagram page.
While Jade has maintained a low-key lifestyle despite her dad's immense fame and public troubles, she's always supported him in his personal and professional life.
In fact, on the latest episode of her "Just a Little Shady" podcast, she explained she was just 2 years old when the "Mockingbird" crooner's career took off, revealing that though she "remembers some things" from those days, "I didn't totally understand what was going on."
- Eminem Reveals Battle With Addiction Almost Took His Life: It Kind Of 'Sucked'
- It's Libra Season! Kim Kardashian, Will Smith, Bella Hadid & More Who Share The Harmonious Air Sign: Photos
- Shop The Awe-Inspiring Styles From Super Bowl LVI's Halftime Performance Featuring Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, More — Get The Looks For Less
The influencer admitted that at the time, she never thought she was privileged, but her views have obviously changed.
"It's so fun to look back, thinking back as an adult, I'm like, 'Wow, that's so, so surreal,'" she noted during another podcast recording. "Those memories of me thinking those were normal things, now I look back like, 'Holy crap, that was cool!'"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
One of her favorite childhood memories was a trip to Disney World.
"We did the princess tea party, and he had the dresses waiting for us," Jade recalled to her pal. "At the time, like, we were so happy and, like, so excited. But we didn't, like, get to appreciate that moment as much as now when we talk about it and think back on it."