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Eminem's Ex-Wife Kim Scott Begins to Break Down During DUI Arrest: 'It Was the Worst'

eminem ex wife kim breaks down dui arrest photos
Source: MEGA

Kim Scott Mathers broke down in tears during her DUI arrest after crashing her car near Detroit.

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May 21 2026, Published 8:53 a.m. ET

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Kim Scott Mathers became emotional during her recent DUI arrest after police questioned her about a car crash near Detroit.

Newly released footage obtained by an outlet showed Eminem’s ex-wife speaking with officers moments after the incident. During the interaction, Mathers explained that she lost control of her vehicle after being blinded by the headlights of an oncoming truck.

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image of Kim Scott Mathers became emotional during her recent DUI arrest and cried while speaking to police.
Source: MEGA

Kim Scott Mathers became emotional during her recent DUI arrest and cried while speaking to police.

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She told the officer she had turned a corner when bright lights caused her to “swerve” before crashing into another vehicle.

As she tried to explain what happened, Mathers began breaking down in tears.

“It was just an accident,” she said while sobbing.

“It was the worst,” she quietly added.

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The emotional exchange continued as officers asked for her registration, insurance and driver’s license. After speaking with her further, one cop questioned whether she had been drinking.

“You are slurring really bad,” the officer said.

Mathers appeared confused by the remark before responding, “Am I what? I did drink, but not recently.”

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image of Eminem's ex-wife claimed bright headlights from a truck caused her to swerve and crash into another vehicle.
Source: MEGA

Eminem's ex-wife claimed bright headlights from a truck caused her to swerve and crash into another vehicle.

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Police later conducted standard field sobriety tests at the scene. Footage showed Mathers becoming visibly upset again after officers placed her in handcuffs, turning away from the camera as she cried.

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As OK! previously reported, the 51-year-old was taken into custody on Wednesday, May 13, after crashing into a parked vehicle in the 21 Mile Zone near Detroit, Mich., around 9:20 p.m.

Chesterfield Township PD Detective Sergeant Joseph Feld Scott confirmed details of the arrest to a news outlet.

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image of Officers questioned Kim Scott Mathers about drinking after noticing she was allegedly 'slurring' her words.
Source: @hailiejade/Instagram

Officers questioned Kim Scott Mathers about drinking after noticing she was allegedly 'slurring' her words.

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The latest incident came shortly after Mathers appeared in court regarding a separate DUI-related case tied to a February crash.

Her recently released mugshot quickly circulated online, showing the mother-of-three with puffy under-eye bags and a grim expression.

According to TMZ, Mathers was booked into Macomb County Jail in Mt. Clemens during the early hours of Thursday, May 14, on a suspected DUI charge.

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Authorities have not publicly revealed where she had been before the latest crash occurred. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in connection to the incident.

Her May court appearance stemmed from accusations that she crashed her Range Rover into a parked Dodge Ram earlier this year.

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image of The arrest comes shortly after another DUI-related case involving a February car crash.
Source: MEGA

The arrest comes shortly after another DUI-related case involving a February car crash.

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Prosecutors claimed the impact pushed the pickup truck nearly 50 feet after Mathers allegedly struck it while impaired.

Mathers later entered a no contest plea tied to the February case, and her sentencing hearing is currently scheduled for Wednesday, June 17.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido also addressed the seriousness of impaired driving in a public statement following the earlier arrest.

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“Driving under the influence is not a lapse in judgment — it is a deliberate decision that puts every person on the road at risk,” Lucido stated.

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imageo f The pair were married before calling it quits.
Source: MEGA

The pair were married before calling it quits.

He continued, “We see the consequences far too often: lives lost, families shattered, and communities changed forever. These tragedies are preventable.”

Mathers was famously married to Eminem from 1999 to 2001 before briefly reconciling in 2006. The former couple officially divorced the following year.

Together, they share three children: Hailie Jade Scott, Alaina, and Stevie.

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