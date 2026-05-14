Eminem's Unrecognizable Ex-Wife Arrested Again: Kim Scott Accused of Hitting Another Parked Car 2 Days After Court Appearance
May 14 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET
Eminem's ex-wife, Kimberly Scott Mathers, has shockingly been arrested again just two days after appearing in court for a DUI-related crash.
The troubled former spouse of the famed rapper was taken into police custody on Wednesday, May 13, and accused of hitting a parked car in the 21 Mile Zone near Detroit, Mich., around 9:20 p.m., Chesterfield Township PD Detective Sergeant Joseph Feld Scott confirmed to a news outlet.
Scott's arrest comes shortly after the release of her unrecognizable mugshot and the 51-year-old's no contest plea on Monday, May 11.
Kim Scott Completely Unrecognizable in Mugshot
The mother-of-three, who was charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene after allegedly crashing into a parked car, was seen with puffy under-eye bags and a grimace in the photo released by the Macomb County prosecutor’s office.
According to TMZ, Scott was taken into custody and booked on a suspected DUI charge at Macomb County Jail in Mt. Clemens early Thursday morning, May 14.
Details regarding what led to Scott’s most recent arrest remain unclear, as it is not known where she had been traveling from when she was confronted by police. There were no reports of injury as a result of the incident.
Her court appearance on Monday was in relation to a February incident in which she allegedly crashed her Range Rover into a parked Dodge Ram.
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