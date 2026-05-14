Eminem's Unrecognizable Ex-Wife Arrested Again: Kim Scott Accused of Hitting Another Parked Car 2 Days After Court Appearance

Eminem's ex-wife was arrested for another DUI two days after her latest court appearance.

Eminem's ex-wife, Kimberly Scott Mathers, has shockingly been arrested again just two days after appearing in court for a DUI-related crash.

The troubled former spouse of the famed rapper was taken into police custody on Wednesday, May 13, and accused of hitting a parked car in the 21 Mile Zone near Detroit, Mich., around 9:20 p.m., Chesterfield Township PD Detective Sergeant Joseph Feld Scott confirmed to a news outlet.

Scott's arrest comes shortly after the release of her unrecognizable mugshot and the 51-year-old's no contest plea on Monday, May 11.