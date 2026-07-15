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Eminem's 'Irate' Ex-Wife Kim Scott Allegedly Sent Officer to Hospital After Biting Him During Suicide Attempt Response

Photo of Kim Scott and Eminem
Source: MEGA; @marshallmathers/Instagram

Eminem's ex-wife, Kim Scott, was reportedly arrested for assaulting an officer and resisting arrest.

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July 15 2026, Published 6:04 p.m. ET

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Eminem's ex-wife, Kim Scott, reportedly sent a police officer to the hospital after allegedly biting him while authorities responded to an apparent suicide attempt at her home.

The 51-year-old was "irate and combative" when authorites arrived at her Chesterfield, Mich., home around 8 p.m. on July 11, a news outlet reported on Wednesday, July 15.

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Kim Scott Was 'Irate' When Officers Arrived

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Photo of Kim Scott reportedly bit a police officer when she resisted being handcuffed.
Source: MEGA

Kim Scott reportedly bit a police officer when she resisted being handcuffed.

Scott, wearing only a bra and underwear, was reportedly found by officers bleeding from her arm in the basement of her home, screaming, "Get the f--- out of my house."

The Michigan native resisted attempts to handcuff her and bit into the forearm of one arresting officer. A taser was used on Scott, who allegedly kicked the officer in his left shin while being escorted out of the room.

The officer, who also had Kim's blood on him, was sent to the hospital, where he was treated for injuries. The outlet reported that Scott was arrested for assaulting an officer and resisting arrest.

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Kim Scott Was Hospitalized on July 11

Photo of Kim Scott was seen on a gurney being loaded onto an ambulance from her Michigan home.
Source: MEGA

Kim Scott was seen on a gurney being loaded onto an ambulance from her Michigan home.

Scott's sudden hospitalization hit headlines on Tuesday, July 14, days after the initial incident on July 11.

The 51-year-old was seen getting wheeled out of her home on a gurney before being transferred to McLaren Macomb Hospital. Her condition remains unknown, though the incident was categorized as "Hemorrhage/Laceration."

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Kim Scott Allegedly Tried to Commit Suicide

Photo of Kim Scott was rushed to the hospital after an alleged suicide attempt.
Source: MEGA

Kim Scott was rushed to the hospital after an alleged suicide attempt.

More details about her medical emergency emerged one day later, when newly released 911 dispatch audio allegedly revealed it stemmed from an alleged suicide attempt.

"Caller says aunt cut her wrist and she’s bleeding," a dispatcher told first responders, per audio obtained by a news outlet on Wednesday, July 15. "She’s currently sitting on the couch listening to music. The knife is in her hand, and she will not give it to the caller. Kim Mathers."

The caller was reportedly able to "remove" the knife from Scott's hand after she became unconscious.

Kim Scott Married and Divorced Eminem Twice

Photo of Eminem and Kim Scott are parents to their daughter Hailie Jade.
Source: MEGA

Eminem and Kim Scott are parents to their daughter Hailie Jade.

Scott is best known for her former relationship with the "Lose Yourself" rapper, 53, whom she met as a teenager in 1988.

Their romance was marked by years of ups and downs, with the former couple walking down the aisle twice. They first tied the knot in 1999 before divorcing in 2001. They later rekindled their romance and married again in 2006, only to split a year later.

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