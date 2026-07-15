Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Shares Video After Troubled Mom Kim Scott's Alleged Suicide Attempt: Watch

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Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade shared a new upload on social media after her troubled mother Kim Scott's alleged suicide attempt. "I feel like this is my calling…," the 30-year-old captioned a video shared via Instagram on Wednesday, July 15, where she playfully channeled a documentary subject, sitting nervously in an armchair as she fidgeted with her clothes.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @hailiejade/Instagram Hailie Jade used a social media trend to show her love for HomeGoods.

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Hailie Jade Joked About 'Practicing' for 'Documentary'

Source: @hailiejade/Instagram Hailie Jade participated in a social media trend where people poked fun at documentary subjects.

The video featured onscreen text that read, "Practicing for when Netflix drops a documentary about people addicted to HomeGoods." Her followers rushed to the comments section to share their opinions, with some joking they'd rather watch one about her being the "Lose Yourself" rapper's daughter. Others shared their well-wishes for her mother, 51, following her sudden hospitalization last weekend. "I hope your mom is ok 🙌," one supporter wrote.

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Eminem's Ex-Wife Kim Scott Was Rushed to the Hospital on July 11

Source: @hailiejade/Instagram; MEGA Eminem and Kim Scott welcomed Hailie Jade in December 1995.

As OK! previously reported, first responders rushed to Scott's Chesterfield, Mich., home around 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, after receiving a call regarding an "Unconscious/Faint" person. The 51-year-old was seen getting wheeled out of her home on a gurney before being loaded into an ambulance and transported to McLaren Macomb Hospital for treatment. Her current status remains unknown, though the incident was categorized as "Hemorrhage/Laceration."

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Kim Scott Allegedly Tried to Commit Suicide

Source: MEGA Kim Scott's sudden hospitalization was due to an alleged suicide attempt.

Multiple outlets reported on July 15 that Scott was hospitalized due to an alleged suicide attempt. "Caller says aunt cut her wrist and she’s bleeding," a dispatcher told first responders per audio obtained by a news outlet. "She's currently sitting on the couch listening to music. The knife is in her hand, and she will not give it to the caller. Kim Mathers." The caller was reportedly able to "remove" the sharp object from Scott's hand after she became unconscious.

Inside Kim Scott's Former Relationship With Eminem

Source: MEGA Kim Scott and Eminem met in 1988 as teenagers.