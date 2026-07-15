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Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Shares Video After Troubled Mom Kim Scott's Alleged Suicide Attempt: Watch

Photo of Hailie Jade and Kim Scott
Source: @hailiejade/Instagram; MEGA

Hailie Jade shared a lighthearted video just days after her mother Kim Scott's alleged suicide attempt.

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July 15 2026, Published 5:11 p.m. ET

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Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade shared a new upload on social media after her troubled mother Kim Scott's alleged suicide attempt.

"I feel like this is my calling…," the 30-year-old captioned a video shared via Instagram on Wednesday, July 15, where she playfully channeled a documentary subject, sitting nervously in an armchair as she fidgeted with her clothes.

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Source: @hailiejade/Instagram

Hailie Jade used a social media trend to show her love for HomeGoods.

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Hailie Jade Joked About 'Practicing' for 'Documentary'

Photo of Hailie Jade participated in a social media trend where people poked fun at documentary subjects.
Source: @hailiejade/Instagram

Hailie Jade participated in a social media trend where people poked fun at documentary subjects.

The video featured onscreen text that read, "Practicing for when Netflix drops a documentary about people addicted to HomeGoods."

Her followers rushed to the comments section to share their opinions, with some joking they'd rather watch one about her being the "Lose Yourself" rapper's daughter.

Others shared their well-wishes for her mother, 51, following her sudden hospitalization last weekend. "I hope your mom is ok 🙌," one supporter wrote.

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Eminem's Ex-Wife Kim Scott Was Rushed to the Hospital on July 11

Photo of Eminem and Kim Scott welcomed Hailie Jade in December 1995.
Source: @hailiejade/Instagram; MEGA

Eminem and Kim Scott welcomed Hailie Jade in December 1995.

As OK! previously reported, first responders rushed to Scott's Chesterfield, Mich., home around 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, after receiving a call regarding an "Unconscious/Faint" person.

The 51-year-old was seen getting wheeled out of her home on a gurney before being loaded into an ambulance and transported to McLaren Macomb Hospital for treatment. Her current status remains unknown, though the incident was categorized as "Hemorrhage/Laceration."

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Kim Scott Allegedly Tried to Commit Suicide

Photo of Kim Scott's sudden hospitalization was due to an alleged suicide attempt.
Source: MEGA

Kim Scott's sudden hospitalization was due to an alleged suicide attempt.

Multiple outlets reported on July 15 that Scott was hospitalized due to an alleged suicide attempt.

"Caller says aunt cut her wrist and she’s bleeding," a dispatcher told first responders per audio obtained by a news outlet. "She's currently sitting on the couch listening to music. The knife is in her hand, and she will not give it to the caller. Kim Mathers."

The caller was reportedly able to "remove" the sharp object from Scott's hand after she became unconscious.

Inside Kim Scott's Former Relationship With Eminem

Photo of Kim Scott and Eminem met in 1988 as teenagers.
Source: MEGA

Kim Scott and Eminem met in 1988 as teenagers.

Scott is best known for her turbulent relationship with the 8 Mile actor, 53, whom she famously married twice.

The pair began their on-again, off-again relationship in 1988 after meeting at a house party as teenagers. After welcoming their daughter Hailie in December 1995, they tied the knot for the first time in 1999 before divorcing in 2001.

They rekindled their romance and remarried in 2006, only to split later that year.

While it's publicly known that the 30-year-old and the rapper are close, her relationship with Scott is unclear.

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