It's Libra Season! Kim Kardashian, Will Smith, Bella Hadid & More Who Share The Harmonious Air Sign: Photos

Sep. 3 2022, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

It's time for the extroverts to shine! From September 23rd to October 22nd, it's officially Libra season which means it's all about the seventh sign of the zodiac which is represented by the scales of justice.

According to Co-Star Astrology, libras are "difficult to really understand because they seem so contradictory on the surface. They’re simultaneously extroverted and introverted, strategic and spontaneous, focused and intuitive."

Libras are also "receptive" and "can be other people’s mirrors." Due to this fact, they have strong opinions about other people, but take a long time to understand themselves."

People with the balanced star sign tend to be "very emotional," and "easily hurt." A libra's "internal world is turbulent and they work very hard to keep the balance. For all this hard work they put in they often feel that the world owes them something."

Scroll through the gallery to see which celebs are Libras:

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is leading the pack of the libra club, celebrating her birthday on October 21.

Will Smith

Despite his recent outbursts not on par with the calm nature of a libra, Will Smith also finds himself in the air sign camp celebrating his birthday on September 25th.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat rings in her birthday on October 21st and has all of the makings of a great libra with her friendly nature and creature spirit.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid, who celebrates her birthday on October 9th, has all of the coolness and suaveness for the quintessential libra.

Cardi B

Cardi B's compassionate and empathetic nature lands her as the perfect libra as she rings in her birthday on October 11.

Eminem

Eminem embodies the strategic and spontaneous flair of a libra. He celebrates his birthday on October 17th.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow shares the suave star sign as she celebrates her birthday on September 27th.

