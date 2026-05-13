Eminem Was 'Terrified' of Ex-Wife Kim Scott After She Threw a Lamp at Him Amid Her Struggles With Substance Abuse, Former Bodyguard Claims
May 13 2026, Published 5:42 p.m. ET
Eminem was afraid of his ex-wife, Kim Scott, according to the "Real Slim Shady" rapper's former bodyguard Byron Williams.
"I saw her throw a lamp at Eminem on a tour bus, knocking him down," Williams claimed in 2008 book, Shady Bizzness, according to Thrillist. "Man, he is terrified of her. She is one tough lady and bigger than him."
Williams also insisted that Eminem, 53, only stayed with Scott, 51, because he believed she would take their daughter away.
Kim Scott Was Arrested After Driving Under the Influence in February
The former couple first wed in 1999 but split in 2001. They married again in 2006, only to divorce for the second time less than a year later.
The shocking allegations have resurfaced amid Scott's latest legal troubles — she was arrested by police for a DUI and hit and run in February.
In her mugshot, she looked unrecognizable with puffy under-eye bags and a grimace.
According the police report, Scott exhibited "glossy eyes, slurred/slowed speech and lethargic demeanor" at the time of her arrest. Police also "observed a strong odor of alcoholic intoxicants emitting from her person/breath."
She pleaded no contest on May 11 to driving under the influence and fleeing the scene after allegedly crashing into a parked car with her son and his friends inside.
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The "Mockingbird" rapper's ex has a documented history of mental health issues and substance abuse. Scott has attempted suicide multiple times and was previously charged with a DUI back in 2017.
Eminem — who shares children with Scott, Hailie Jade, and adopted daughters Alaina Marie and Stevie Laine — has also struggled with addiction, but marked 18 years of sobriety with an Instagram post on April 20.
Scott and the 15-time Grammy winner first met when they were young, but according to the former, the rapper "became arrogant" when he got famous, and there was infidelity on both sides.
In a 2007 interview following their second divorce, Scott slammed him for "publicly humiliating" her with negative lyrics in songs like the infamous 2000 track "Kim."
Recalling how she self-harmed after he performed the song with a blow-up doll resembling her, she told 20/20, "I went upstairs in my bathroom, and I slit my wrist and ended up in the hospital."
"I was there in the middle section on the main floor. And sure enough, he decided to do that song and not only perform the song, but use blow-up dolls to reenact like me being choked and [did] just disrespectful things to the blow-up doll," she said.