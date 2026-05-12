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Eminem's Ex-Wife Kim Scott Looks Unrecognizable in Mug Shot After DUI Arrest

split photo of eminem and ex-wife kim scott
Source: mega

The 51-year-old mom was involved in a hit and run in February.

May 12 2026, Published 11:45 a.m. ET

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Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim Scott, looked unrecognizable in her mug shot after she was arrested by police for a DUI and hit and run in February.

The 51-year-old mom — who pleaded no contest on Monday, May 11, to driving under the influence and leaving the scene after allegedly crashing into a parked car — displayed puffy under-eye bags and a grimace in the photo released by the Macomb County prosecutor’s office.

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Details of the Incident

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image of She pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and fleering the scene.
Source: Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office

She pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and fleering the scene.

The "Lose Yourself" rapper's ex was taking her son, Parker, and three of his friends to go shopping when she rammed her Range Rover into a parked truck on her street.

Per the New York Post, she hit the stationary vehicle so hard it was propelled 50 feet down the street.

Scott didn't stop — instead, she headed back to her home in Chesterfield Township, Mich., where neighbors witnessed her crash into the garage door.

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image of Kim Scott was reportedly struggling to stay awake during the booking process.
Source: mega

Kim Scott was reportedly struggling to stay awake during the booking process.

According to the police report from the incident, Scott insisted she only consumed two margaritas at Chili's before operating her vehicle.

When she answered the door for police, she reportedly told the officer, "I know what this is about" before confessing to hitting the truck. However, she claimed "another car" had caused her to run into the vehicle.

As for why she didn't stay on the scene, Slim Shady's ex said she intended to return later.

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Kim Scott Appeared 'Confused' When Questioned About Garage Crash

image of This isn't her first run-in with the law.
Source: mega

This isn't her first run-in with the law.

Scott, who has a history of substance abuse and mental health issues, then seemed "confused" when the officer asked her about smashing her garage and asserted there was already a dent.

The report also noted that she exhibited "glossy eyes, slurred/slowed speech and lethargic demeanor" at the time of her arrest. Police also "observed a strong odor of alcoholic intoxicants emitting from her person/breath."

It was also recorded that "during the booking process, Kimberly was observed to nod off and appeared to go limp while awaiting instructions."

After performing a breathalyzer test, it showed her BAC was 0.079 percent.

image of Kim Scott was previously charged with a DUI back in 2017.
Source: mega

Kim Scott was previously charged with a DUI back in 2017.

Moreover, cops discovered an empty Crown Royal Apple alcohol mini bottle inside the driver's side door and a root beer can that appeared to contain a similar alcoholic substance.

Scott — who shares three children with Eminem, Hailie Jade, and adopted daughters Alaina Marie and Stevie Laine — is scheduled to be sentenced in Macomb County District Court on June 17.

The "Mockingbird" rapper's ex was previously charged with a DUI back in 2017.

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