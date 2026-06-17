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Emma Heming Confronts Misconceptions Surrounding Husband Bruce Willis' Dementia Diagnosis

Photo of Emma Heming Willis.
Source: MEGA

Emma Heming Willis clarified misconceptions about Bruce Willis’ dementia diagnosis.

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June 17 2026, Published 10:29 a.m. ET

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Emma Heming Willis has taken steps to clarify a significant “misconception” regarding her husband, Bruce Willis, and his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

In a recent episode of “The Bossticks” podcast, she explained the various variants of the brain disorder affecting the actor.

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Bruce Willis’ Condition Affects Language, Not Memory

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Image of She explained that Bruce Willis’ condition primarily affects language.
Source: MEGA

She explained that Bruce Willis’ condition primarily affects language.

Emma, 47, revealed that the specific variant Bruce has impacts language rather than memory.

“The one that Bruce has affects language, but there’s another variant that will affect behavior and another one that could affect movement,” she stated.

When asked if Bruce’s form of dementia affects his memory, Emma confidently replied, “No, it doesn’t.” She emphasized that “that’s a different part of the brain,” and reassured listeners that Bruce does remember who people are. “Well, he does because he doesn’t have Alzheimer’s; he has FTD,” she clarified.

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Why Frontotemporal Dementia Is Often Misunderstood

Image of She said her husband does not have Alzheimer’s disease.
Source: MEGA

She said her husband does not have Alzheimer’s disease.

Emma recognized a common misconception about dementia, stating, “I think that’s a very common misconception that, when you think of dementia, we think of memory loss.”

This clarification is essential, especially given the public’s tendency to confuse FTD with Alzheimer’s disease. “Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia, but FTD is the most common form of dementia for people under the age of 60,” Emma explained.

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Image of The Willis family confirmed Bruce Willis' battle with frontotemporal dementia in 2022.
Source: MEGA

The Willis family confirmed Bruce Willis' battle with frontotemporal dementia in 2022.

In March 2022, the Willis family announced Bruce would step away from acting following an aphasia diagnosis. The following February, they confirmed his battle with frontotemporal dementia. “While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” the family shared on the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration website.

Emma and Bruce are parents to two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn. He also has three daughters—Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah—from his previous marriage to Demi Moore. As Bruce’s condition progresses, the couple reportedly lives in separate homes.

The Willis Family Pushes for Greater FTD Awareness

Image of The Willis family calls for greater awareness of frontotemporal dementia.
Source: MEGA

The Willis family calls for greater awareness of frontotemporal dementia.

The family emphasized the need for greater awareness about FTD, stating, “FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone.” They highlighted that “there are no treatments for the disease,” but they remain hopeful for advancements in research.

As Emma’s clarifications resonate, it is evident that understanding dementia requires a broader perspective. The Willis family hopes that by sharing their experience, they can help raise awareness and encourage more dialogue about FTD.

Will the public's perception of dementia evolve as a result of Emma's statements? The answer remains to be seen, but her efforts certainly shed light on a critical health issue.

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