Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Shares Rare Photo of Actor Amid His Dementia Battle as He Celebrates 71st Birthday

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Bruce Willis is ringing in another year amid his battle with dementia. His wife, Emma Heming Willis, took to Instagram on Thursday, March 19, to share a sweet tribute to the actor in honor of his 71st birthday. The social media post featured an image of Bruce smiling on the couch while overlooking a scenic view of the ocean and mountains. He donned a black sweater with a white T-shirt underneath, paired with an orange baseball cap, as he glanced off to the side.

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Source: @emmahemingwillis/Instagram Bruce Willis just turned 71.

“Today we celebrate Bruce’s birthday. 💙 This journey with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) has opened my eyes to the realities so many families face. It’s what inspired me to create The Emma & Bruce Willis Fund to raise awareness of FTD, support research, and stand beside the caregivers who carry so much every day,” Emma wrote. “If you’d like to honor Bruce today, please consider supporting the fund or another organization working in this space, or simply checking in on a caregiver — a small act of kindness that can mean so much. 💙.”

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Source: MEGA Bruce Willis is reportedly not aware of his dementia.

Fans and celebrities alike sent Bruce well wishes in the comments section. Al Roker pointed out, “That smile,” while model Nicole Petrie exclaimed, “Happy birthday, Bruce! I hope you all have a wonderful day! ❤️.” A social media user noted that Emma shared a “great picture of him,” to which the mother-of-two gushed, “ain’t he handsome 😍.”

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When Was Bruce Willis Diagnosed With Dementia?

Source: MEGA Bruce Willis suffers from frontotemporal dementia.

Bruce was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023. During the Wednesday, January 28, episode of the “Conversations With Cam” podcast, Emma revealed that the Die Hard star “doesn’t know” he has dementia. “I think that’s the blessing and the curse of this, Bruce never tapped in — he never connected the dots that he has this disease and I’m really happy about that, that he doesn’t know about it,” she said, then crediting her friends and family for “learn[ing] how to adapt and meet [him] where [he’s] at.” Last year, the retired film star moved out of his family home so he could receive treatment independently.

Source: MEGA Bruce Willis moved out of his family home.