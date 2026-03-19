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Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Shares Rare Photo of Actor Amid His Dementia Battle as He Celebrates 71st Birthday

Photo of Bruce and Emma Heming Willis
Source: MEGA

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming shared a rare photo amid his dementia battle for his 71st birthday.

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March 19 2026, Updated 2:27 p.m. ET

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Bruce Willis is ringing in another year amid his battle with dementia.

His wife, Emma Heming Willis, took to Instagram on Thursday, March 19, to share a sweet tribute to the actor in honor of his 71st birthday.

The social media post featured an image of Bruce smiling on the couch while overlooking a scenic view of the ocean and mountains. He donned a black sweater with a white T-shirt underneath, paired with an orange baseball cap, as he glanced off to the side.

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Image of Bruce Willis just turned 71.
Source: @emmahemingwillis/Instagram

Bruce Willis just turned 71.

“Today we celebrate Bruce’s birthday. 💙 This journey with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) has opened my eyes to the realities so many families face. It’s what inspired me to create The Emma & Bruce Willis Fund to raise awareness of FTD, support research, and stand beside the caregivers who carry so much every day,” Emma wrote. “If you’d like to honor Bruce today, please consider supporting the fund or another organization working in this space, or simply checking in on a caregiver — a small act of kindness that can mean so much. 💙.”

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Image of Bruce Willis is reportedly not aware of his dementia.
Source: MEGA

Bruce Willis is reportedly not aware of his dementia.

Fans and celebrities alike sent Bruce well wishes in the comments section.

Al Roker pointed out, “That smile,” while model Nicole Petrie exclaimed, “Happy birthday, Bruce! I hope you all have a wonderful day! ❤️.”

A social media user noted that Emma shared a “great picture of him,” to which the mother-of-two gushed, “ain’t he handsome 😍.”

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When Was Bruce Willis Diagnosed With Dementia?

Image of Bruce Willis suffers from frontotemporal dementia.
Source: MEGA

Bruce Willis suffers from frontotemporal dementia.

Bruce was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023. During the Wednesday, January 28, episode of the “Conversations With Cam” podcast, Emma revealed that the Die Hard star “doesn’t know” he has dementia.

“I think that’s the blessing and the curse of this, Bruce never tapped in — he never connected the dots that he has this disease and I’m really happy about that, that he doesn’t know about it,” she said, then crediting her friends and family for “learn[ing] how to adapt and meet [him] where [he’s] at.”

Last year, the retired film star moved out of his family home so he could receive treatment independently.

Image of Bruce Willis moved out of his family home.
Source: MEGA

Bruce Willis moved out of his family home.

The British model, 47, disclosed that sometimes, dementia is “misdiagnosed,” and she believes his condition may have begun before 2023.

“It’s really hard to know when Bruce’s disease started and where he started to end,” Emma admitted. “I mean, I don’t really have a clear answer on that and I don’t think I ever will. And I know a lot of other couples that have gone through this. It’s kind of that same sort of trajectory of like you think your marriage is falling apart, you consider divorce, and then you land on finally a diagnosis where everything starts to kind of make sense.”

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