Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Says Actor Is 'Doing Well' Amid Dementia Battle: 'My Husband Is Supported'

Bruce Willis' wife, Emma, said he is 'doing well' and 'supported' as he fights dementia.

During the Wednesday, May 27, episode of Today , the British model, 47, insisted she and the actor are moving forward and in good spirits.

“You know, we're doing well,” she told host Savannah Guthrie. “My husband is supported and loved and we're doing the best we can under the circumstances.”

When Emma appeared later on TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, she kept things vague when it came to her man and focused more on her own well-being.

Host Sheinelle Jones pointed out how Emma has been a “partner to Bruce for so long and taking care of him,” then asking when she decided to “take a look at her own health.”

"It's so important. As women, we always put everyone else's needs before our own, but if we don't care for ourselves, how can we care for the people we love?” the actress considered.

Emma explained how she started experiencing her own brain fog and went to a doctor who “completely dismissed” her concerns.

“I walked out of there thinking, ‘You know what? This isn’t right.’ And I sought out a brain health doctor who introduced me to this term ‘brain health,’” she recalled. “With lifestyle changes and a fistful of vitamins, I really started to feel better. Once I started to learn about brain health, and that there’s actionable things we can do to support our brain for tomorrow, I was all in.”